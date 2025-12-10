Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, December 9 are out and there's a $75 million jackpot
A few Maxmillions have been won!
The Lotto Max winning numbers for December 9 are out.
With this Lotto Max draw, a $75 million jackpot and a dozen Maxmillions each worth $1 million are available.
Here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the Maxmillions prizes, the winning tickets, and more!
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, December 9?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for December 9 are 3, 19, 20, 29, 30, 34 and 49, with 22 as the bonus number.
Also, the Maxmillions winning numbers are:
- 1, 3, 5, 26, 31, 38 and 45
- 1, 5, 10, 26, 30, 41 and 42
- 2, 3, 20, 29, 34, 48 and 49
- 2, 4, 18, 26, 28, 29 and 50
- 2, 4, 20, 30, 36, 42 and 46
- 4, 7, 14, 23, 28, 42 and 48
- 4, 8, 18, 32, 39, 44 and 47
- 4, 13, 23, 29, 45, 49 and 50
- 4, 15, 19, 33, 36, 38 and 50
- 5, 14, 16, 20, 27, 35 and 45
- 6, 16, 27, 30, 31, 37 and 46
- 10, 11, 14, 28, 41, 45 and 50
There is no winner of the $75 million jackpot.
But three of the Maxmillions have been won with tickets sold in B.C. and the Prairies.
So, the next Lotto Max draw on December 12 will offer an $80 million jackpot and 14 Maxmillions worth $1 million each.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, December 5?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for December 5 were 4, 15, 32, 34, 40, 45 and 48. Then, the bonus number was 7.
The Maxmillions winning numbers were:
- 3, 10, 16, 17, 23, 37 and 48
- 4, 8, 12, 15, 24, 28 and 33
- 4, 8, 17, 31, 32, 45 and 48
- 6, 13, 17, 23, 39, 43 and 45
- 7, 15, 16, 27, 36, 37 and 44
- 9, 19, 30, 34, 39, 42 and 50
- 9, 24, 26, 27, 28, 30 and 37
- 10, 11, 19, 22, 24, 29 and 48
- 21, 26, 32, 36, 37, 44 and 50
- 22, 23, 25, 44, 45, 49 and 50
Nobody in Canada won the $70 million jackpot in Friday's draw.
There were no winners for the Maxmillions prizes either.
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
Here's what matching numbers could win you:
- 7/7 — jackpot
- 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
- 6/7 — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
- 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 1.5% of the prize pool
- 5/7 — approximately 3.5% of the prize pool
- 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.75% of the prize pool
- 4/7 — $20
- 3/7 plus bonus — $20
- 3/7 — free play ($5 value)
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $80 million.
Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
You need to match all seven numbers on one line on your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.