These VIA Rail train rides from Toronto take you on dreamy getaways for under $100 round trip
You don't have to blow your budget to enjoy a getaway.
You don't need a car to escape the city and explore some truly charming destinations. These VIA Rail train rides from Toronto take you to small towns and cities full of historic streets, scenic waterfronts, and cozy cafés, all without worrying about traffic or parking.
Whether you're craving European-style charm or sun-soaked beach vibes, these spots are ideal for day trips or longer weekend getaways.
Here are six VIA Rail train journeys from Toronto that will take you to beautiful destinations across Ontario for under $100 round trip.
Stratford
Price: $72 + per adult round trip
Distance from Toronto: 2 hours and 17 minutes
Why You Need To Go: If you're dreaming of a getaway that feels a little European, you don't actually have to cross the ocean. This scenic VIA Rail train ride from Toronto will whisk you to a charming Ontario city that gives off major English countryside vibes.
Set along the peaceful banks of the Avon River, Stratford is known for its storybook streets, historic buildings and small-town atmosphere. Strolling through the downtown area, you'll find pretty storefronts, independent boutiques and plenty of eateries to explore.
The city is famous for its performing arts scene. Each year, the renowned Stratford Festival runs from spring through fall, drawing visitors with a lineup of Shakespearean classics and contemporary productions.
When you're not catching a show, there's plenty to fill a day. You can wander riverside paths, admire the city's gardens, browse museums and art galleries, or stop by local cafés, restaurants and chocolate shops for something sweet.
One of the best parts of arriving by train is the convenience. The Stratford VIA Rail Station sits right in the downtown area, meaning many of the city's highlights are just a short walk away once you step off the train.
Gananoque
Price: $82 + per adult round trip
Distance from Toronto: 2 hours and 50 minutes
Why You Need To Go: Tucked within the stunning Thousand Islands region, this charming waterfront town makes for a dreamy escape surrounded by sparkling river views.
According to the destination's website, visitors can expect "breathtaking views from all angles and discover the warmth and hospitality of the people that call this place home."
With its historic streets, quaint storefronts and postcard-worthy scenery, the town feels like stepping into another world. Wandering through the area, you'll find plenty of character, from heritage buildings to charming local shops.
There's no shortage of things to do during a visit. You can hop on scenic boat cruises through the islands, catch a performance at a local theatre, or spend a sunny afternoon relaxing on nearby beaches.
Beyond town, the surrounding Thousand Islands area is full of adventures. From exploring storybook castles to visiting scenic parks and historic sites, there are countless ways to take in the beauty of this iconic destination.
Cobourg
Price: $42 + per adult round trip
Distance from Toronto: 1 hour and 10 minutes
Why You Need To Go: If you're dreaming of a beachy escape, you don't have to travel far. This charming lakeside town, just a train ride from Toronto with VIA Rail, offers beautiful waterfront views and vacation-like vibes.
According to the destination's website, the town features "unique architectural landmarks and great shopping, dining, galleries and theatre, a spectacular white sand beach and beautiful waterfront."
Located along the shores of Lake Ontario, Cobourg is especially lively in the summer months. Visitors can relax on the sandy beach, wander the waterfront boardwalk or cool off with a swim in the clear blue water.
When the weather isn't quite warm enough for a beach day, the historic downtown offers plenty to explore, from local boutiques to cozy cafés and restaurants.
You can also discover the area through self-guided tours, art galleries, scenic walking routes and nearby nature trails, making Cobourg a dreamy option for a weekend getaway.
Brockville
Price: $88 + per adult round trip
Distance from Toronto: 3 hours
Why You Need To Go: Known as the "City of 1000 Islands," Brockville is a top destination for anyone craving adventure along the St. Lawrence River.
The city is known for its freshwater scuba diving, offering a chance to explore century-old shipwrecks and underwater art.
Brockville also serves as a gateway to the Thousand Islands. You can cruise along the water, exploring the islands and the stunning scenery the region offers.
You won't want to miss the Brockville Railway Tunnel, Canada's first railway tunnel. Running half a kilometre beneath the waterfront, the attraction features glowing lights and music, making it a unique spot to visit.
There are many other attractions throughout the area, from museums to aquariums and scenic gardens.
Niagara Falls
Price: $52 + per adult round trip
Distance from Toronto: 2 hours
Why You Need To Go: Few summer escapes are as iconic as Niagara Falls, and it's just a two-hour train ride from Toronto with VIA Rail.
Of course, the main draw is the breathtaking falls, but there's a lot more to fill your day. You can explore Clifton Hill, where you'll find attractions like the Niagara SkyWheel, the Niagara Speedway, and mini golf.
The strip is lined with restaurants, so there's no chance of going hungry during your trip.
Other highlights in the Niagara area include the Niagara Butterfly Conservatory, home to more than 2,000 vibrant butterflies, as well as the Journey Behind The Falls and the scenic White Water Walk along the river's edge.
Kingston
Price: $82 + per adult round trip
Distance from Toronto: 2 hours and 25 minutes
Why You Need To Go: Kingston is a beautiful waterfront city full of history, culture and plenty to explore.
You can check out the Kingston Public Market, Ontario's oldest public market, as well as unique sites, attractions, and shops.
The city is very walkable, and downtown features hidden courtyards, narrow alleyways, and shops and restaurant patios tucked between historic buildings.
Some of the main attractions include the Kingston Penitentiary, Fort Henry, and the Kingston Trolley Tours.
If you're up for something spooky, you can enjoy one of the city's haunted walks, or keep things light with an outdoor movie during the summer months.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.