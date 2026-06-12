This tiny BC town surrounded by powdery sand was named among Canada's best spots to live

One look at these beaches will have you packing your bags.🧳

A person at a Marina. RIght: A beach.

A small town in BC was named among Canada's best to live in.

@romirandam | Instagram, @kelseyklove | Instagram
Editor

This little town tucked away on a picturesque island in B.C. has been dubbed among the best places to live in Canada. With long stretches of soft sand, ocean views and surrounding nature — it's no surprise people want to call it home.

This B.C. small town is a little slice of paradise with small-town living and unbeatable views.

In a post on Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we asked readers to shout out where the best small towns to live in Canada are. Along with a few more popular West Coast spots, this hidden gem town set on Vancouver Island made the list.

Comox is a coastal town that seems like it's out of a romance novel or Hallmark movie. Vibrant streets here are lined with cute local shops and restaurants, all with a tight-knit community feel.

An afternoon spent wandering the streets of Comox means a coffee in hand from The Mill, perusing the stacks of a local bookstore, and stopping for a patio drink with an ocean view.

Then there are the beaches, like the nearby Air Force Beach with its bright blue water and velvety sand.

In town, you'll find a picturesque marina and waterfront where you can enjoy distant mountain views and an ocean breeze.

Just 30 minutes away is Saratoga Beach – another stunning shoreline to explore.

This small town is also set on one of Canada's most beautiful destinations — Vancouver Island — which means incredible nature is always within arm's reach. From hidden waterfalls and lush rainforest to ferry rides and famous surf towns — weekend adventures from Comox are endless.

So the next time you think the go-to spot to move to on the West Coast is Vancouver — think again.

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Morgan Leet

    Editor

    Morgan Leet (she/her) is an Editor for Narcity Media Group. After graduating from Carleton University’s School of Journalism and Communication, she jumped into fulfilling her dream as a journalist, merging her passion for travelling with writing. She got her start working in the print media world on Canada’s East Coast, then joined Narcity with a move to B.C., leading the launch of West Coast coverage. Her focus now is managing a large group of freelance writers, bringing human-forward and opinion content to the site.

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