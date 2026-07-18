9 things about life on Vancouver Island that will make the rest of Canada jealous
It's magical here!
I've called Vancouver Island home for more than 10 years now, and I can confidently say it's one of the most beautiful places to live in Canada.
Whenever I tell people where I live, I'm usually met with comments like, "You're so lucky," or "It's beautiful there" — and after a decade here, I completely understand why.
After moving from Ontario, I experienced plenty of culture shock. Life on the West Coast moves at a different pace, the scenery is hard to beat, and there are countless perks that have made it difficult to imagine living anywhere else.
From year-round outdoor adventures to stunning ocean views, here are 10 things about life on Vancouver Island that I think would make the rest of Canada jealous.
The mountain and ocean views
The scenic views on Vancouver Island never get old, and honestly, pictures don't do them justice. I never take it for granted when I see the mountains in the distance while driving or walking along the beach next to the ocean. Even after 10 years of living here, these views still take my breath away.
I used to live in Ontario, where views like this just don't exist, so it took some time to adjust. Now I'll always be grateful for them.
If you've never been to Vancouver Island, it's worth the trip. You won't regret it.
The beaches
Staying on the topic of the ocean, beaches on Vancouver Island are unmatched.
Whether you want to lounge on the sandy shore, take a dip in the water (it's cold, but plenty of people brave it anyway), or try kayaking and paddleboarding, there's something for everyone.
Many beaches are also dotted with driftwood and seaweed, which only adds to their rugged, natural beauty.
While many popular beaches can be busy year-round, there are plenty of hidden gems scattered around the island if you know where to look.
The things you can do daily
Daily life on Vancouver Island is pretty incredible, in the sense that you can do so many different things in one day or in a single weekend.
Want to take a walk along the oceanfront on your lunch break and then stroll through Canada's oldest Chinatown? It's possible — I've done it.
Want to go surfing and then hike through a rainforest, all in one day? You can do that too.
Want to see some incredible wildlife? Go to Beacon Hill Park, where you'll likely spot peacocks roaming around, or drive through Oak Bay, where deer sightings are pretty much guaranteed. If you're lucky, you might even spot a bald eagle or a whale.
You can also play tourist for a day - take a horse carriage ride through downtown, go for afternoon tea at the Fairmont Empress or drive out to Butchart Gardens to wander through 55 acres of some of the most stunning gardens you'll ever see. Afterward, stop by the nearby Church and State winery for a tasting.
The possibilities are endless on Vancouver Island, and writing all of this has made me realize I need to take advantage of more of what this island has to offer.
The Mediterranean-like climate
Coming from Ontario, the mild climate on Vancouver Island has been a welcome change.
According to the Vancouver Island Economic Alliance, the southern tip of the island is known for having some of the warmest and most temperate weather in Canada, comparable to the Mediterranean. So if you prefer warmer weather year-round, then this is the place for you.
We do get a lot of rain (though, thankfully, not as much as Vancouver), and that's not always ideal. But it's because of all that rain that the island stays so beautifully green.
Thanks to the mild climate, we rarely get prolonged periods of freezing temperatures or snow. Don't worry, though; we still have great skiing and snowboarding options nearby, so you can have the best of both worlds when it comes to living on Vancouver Island.
Outdoor adventures
You can't mention living on Vancouver Island without boasting about the year-round outdoor adventures.
I was never much of an outdoorsy person before moving here — hiking and camping just weren't really my thing. But I've done both on multiple occasions since, and I'm glad I did. Camping on Vancouver Island is pretty incredible because you can drive an hour outside of Victoria and be in the middle of the bush, with no cell reception, fully relaxing outdoors. Apparently, winter camping is a thing, but no thanks on that one.
There's also boating, kayaking and one of my favourites: floating on one of the many lakes on the island.
One activity I haven't tried yet is whale watching, and I hope to do it soon!
The local charm
One of my favourite aspects of living on Vancouver Island is the local charm you'll find in all the small towns. So many of them have cute little boutiques or cafes that are worth stopping at.
It's even better when they're located right on the water — like Oak Bay, Sidney, Cowichan Bay and Tofino — and you can walk around, grab coffee or lunch and then sit by the ocean.
Many of these small towns look like they're plucked out of a Hallmark movie; they're that cute. And a lot of them actually are — plenty of Hallmark films are shot here, even if they pretend to be set somewhere in the U.S.
There's charm sprinkled across Vancouver Island, and discovering it is part of the fun.
The road trips
One of my favourite things to do when I first moved here was to take road trips from Victoria on my days off. The drive is beautiful no matter where you go, and you always end up discovering somewhere new.
Some fun activities are hiking to Mystic Beach, checking out the farmers' market in Duncan, trying the Cinnamon buns at Old Town Bakery in Ladysmith, or visiting the goats on the roof in Coombs.
You can easily travel to Vancouver or the Gulf Islands
If you want a longer road trip or need a change of scenery, hop on a ferry and head to the city of Vancouver.
If you're looking for something more peaceful, you can also visit one of the Southern Gulf Islands for a weekend getaway. Some of my favourite trips have been to Salt Spring Island, Pender Island and Mayne Island.
The best part is you can turn these into a quick day trip or a full weekend away, all without ever needing a flight. Local travel really is a must when you live here.
The green and lush rainforests
One thing about life on Vancouver Island that's both unique and incredible to see up close is the rainforest that islanders are lucky to be surrounded by.
One of my favourite memories is stopping at Cathedral Grove and walking beneath the towering old-growth trees.
Walking through it feels like stepping into another world — the trees are massive, the air is fresh, and everything is blanketed in moss. It's the kind of scenery that makes you stop and just take it all in.
The views expressed in this Opinion article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.