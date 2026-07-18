Ontario has a secret swimming hole with sapphire-blue water that feels like a Caribbean escape
It's a little slice of paradise.
Ontario has so many dreamy swimming spots, from soft-sand beaches to hidden coves and pebble shorelines.
If you're looking for a truly stunning spot to float this summer, you might want to plan a trip to this dazzling blue swimming hole tucked amidst rugged landscapes.
The body of water is a true hidden gem, requiring a lengthy trek to reach it, and offers sparkling waters that look like something you might find in the tropics.
Topaz Lake in Killarney Provincial Park is a majestic place to discover this summer.
According to the park, the stunning glacial lake features "sapphire blue water" that "feels as if you're in the Caribbean."
You can spend the day swimming in the crystal-clear water and taking in the rugged beauty that surrounds the lake.
One of the park's bluest lakes, this dazzling body of water is framed by magnificent white quartzite cliffs that will have you forgetting you're in Ontario.
Reaching this secluded spot takes some effort, and the return hike clocks in at roughly 7 to 8 hours.
If you'd rather not tackle it all in one day, the park offers backcountry campsites, including one beside Topaz Lake, so you can turn the adventure into a multi-day getaway.
Topaz Lake sits along the La Cloche Silhouette Trail, a scenic route known for its wildflowers, wildlife, and breathtaking landscapes.
The hike takes you past the gleaming white quartzite peaks of the La Cloche Mountain Range and alongside several other striking blue lakes, including Lumsden, Acid, and Cave lakes.
If you're craving an unforgettable outdoor adventure this summer, Topaz Lake is a breathtaking hidden gem that's worth the journey.
Topaz Lake
Price: $12.25 + for daily vehichle permit
Address: 960 ON-637, Killarney, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.