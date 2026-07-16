Carney defends environmental record as wildfires blaze in Ontario

Carney defends environmental record
Carney defends environmental record
A woman bikes along the waterfront in Toronto as wildfire smoke fills the city on Wednesday, July 15, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor
Writer

Prime Minister Mark Carney is defending his government’s approach to the environment as parts of the country grapple with wildfires.

Carney says the government is taking an investment-driven approach, which includes plans to double the size of Canada’s electricity grid.

He says his government is building preconditions to reduce emissions into investments like the new pipeline agreement with Alberta.

Carney says his government’s climate strategy is focused on affordability in the short term.

He made the comments today in London, Ont., as much of the province was blanketed in wildfire smoke.

Members of Congress in Michigan called for Canada to do something about the smoke coming over the border Wednesday, saying their patience has run out.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2026.

By Anja Karadeglija | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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