Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, July 14 are out and there's a $10 million jackpot
You might be a winner.
The Lotto Max winning numbers for July 14 have been released.
There is a $10 million jackpot up for grabs with this Lotto Max draw, along with Maxplus prizes that are each worth $100,000.
You can now check your tickets to see if you matched any numbers to win a prize.
So, here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the jackpot, and more.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, July 14?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for July 14 are 3, 17, 24, 35, 37, 40 and 41, with 31 as the bonus number.
There is no winner of the $10 million jackpot in this draw, but thousands of cash prizes between $20 and $7,000 have been won.
Just one of the $100,000 Maxplus prizes has been won with a ticket sold in B.C.
So, the next Lotto Max draw on July 17 will offer a $15 million jackpot.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, July 10?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for July 10 were 15, 17, 18, 21, 28, 32 and 46. The bonus number was 38.
A winning ticket sold in Quebec scored the $25 million jackpot in Friday's draw, and four of the Maxplus prizes were won with tickets sold in B.C. and Ontario.
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.
You now get four sets of numbers for every $6 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 52.
Here's what matching numbers could win you:
- 7/7 — jackpot
- 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 18.50% of the prize pool
- 6/7 — approximately 18.85% of the prize pool
- 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 12.25% of the prize pool
- 5/7 — approximately 27.50% of the prize pool
- 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 22.90% of the prize pool
- 4/7 — $20
- 3/7 plus bonus — $20
- 3/7 — free play ($6 value)
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $90 million.
Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
You need to match all seven numbers on one line of your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.
There are also new $100,000 cash prizes with every draw. The number of Maxplus prizes available to be won increases with the jackpot.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.