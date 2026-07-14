TTC is hiring for jobs in Toronto that pay up to $79 an hour or $162,000 a year
Some positions offer a skilled trade premium!
Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is hiring for high-paying jobs in the city.
You can earn up to $79 an hour or $162,000 a year with these positions.
Some of the openings are in the trades, which means there are skilled trade premiums that boost the hourly salaries!
The city's transit agency is looking to staff garage foreperson, carpenter, marketing manager, metal fabricator and financial analyst jobs, along with positions in other work areas.
If you want to work for the transit agency, here's what you need to know about these TTC jobs in Toronto.
310T Bus Garage Foreperson
Salary: $119,704 to $130,166.40 a year
Company: TTC
Who Should Apply: You must have a valid Truck & Coach Technician Certificate (310-T) and a post-secondary degree or diploma in bus/truck/coach and automotive technology, mechanical, electrical or electronic or an equivalent technical school graduation
Also, you need work experience in an environment where diesel/gas/hybrid/electric automotive components and vehicle bodies specific to large commercial vehicles are inspected, maintained and repaired to meet safety standards and prepared for service.
A valid Ontario Class G driver's license is required for this job, along with the ability to obtain a Class CZ license.
The deadline to apply is July 19, 2026.
General Maintenance Carpenter
Salary: $48.12 an hour, plus a skilled trade premium of $1.75 per hour
Company: TTC
Who Should Apply: You need a valid Certificate of Qualification as a General Carpenter (403-A) that's normally obtained through grade 12 education and the successful completion of an apprenticeship training program for the carpentry trade.
Also, a valid, non-probationary Ontario Class G driver's license is required.
You must be able to comprehend verbal and written instructions and provide a set of tools as per the TTC's established tool list.
The deadline to apply is July 19, 2026.
Manager, Marketing Operations
Salary: $63.50 to $79.41 an hour
Company: TTC
Who Should Apply: You must have a college diploma or university degree in marketing, communication, business administration or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education, training and experience.
Also, you need experience in:
- process development/management, creative/marketing project management, quality assurance, and/or account management
- using MS Office, MS Project and Monday.com or equivalent product management software
- leadership and finding solutions with positive outcomes
Knowledge related to marketing/communications, design, wayfinding, and creative production processes is required for this job.
You must be able to manage multiple projects simultaneously, meet deadlines, cost projects and maintain budget spending.
Also, you need written and verbal communication skills, along with interpersonal, organization, planning and administrative skills.
The deadline to apply is July 17, 2026.
Metal Fabricator (Fitter)
Salary: $48.12 an hour, plus a skilled trade premium of $1.75 per hour
Company: TTC
Who Should Apply: You need a valid Metal Fabricator Certificate of Qualification (437A), a high school diploma or its equivalent, and the successful completion of the metal fabricator (Fitter) apprenticeship training program.
Also, you must have a valid, non-probationary Ontario Class G driver's license.
It's required that you have your own set of tools as per the TTC's established tool list.
The deadline to apply is July 22, 2026.
Financial Analyst (Business Partner Support and Capital Budgeting)
Salary: $100,318.40 to $125,343.40 a year
Company: TTC
Who Should Apply: You need a post-secondary degree in business administration, accounting, finance, economics or a related discipline, or an equivalent combination of education, training and experience.
A recognized accounting designation, a master's of business administration, a project cost management designation, or an equivalent designation is an asset.
You must have experience in:
- preparing financial plans, budgetary reporting and financial analysis for a managerial audience
- cost control principles, methods, practices, performance measures, and financial research methods and techniques
- reviewing and financially administering capital projects, and supporting oversight of the performance of contractual agreements
Knowledge of Microsoft Word, PowerPoint and Excel, along with other computerized applications related to financial planning, budgeting, accounting, costing and cost control, is required.
You must be able to manage competing priorities, demands and corporate deadlines.
Also, you need communication skills to write reports and deliver presentations with technical information, and problem-solving skills to plan, develop and evaluate administrative and operating systems.
The deadline to apply is July 17, 2026.
Manager, Fare Policy and Planning
Salary: $129,693 to $162,089 a year
Company: TTC
Who Should Apply: You must have a university degree in planning, engineering, public administration, business administration or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education, training, and experience.
Also, you need experience in:
- leading public consultation and stakeholder engagement initiatives involving government agencies, developers, community groups, and other key stakeholders
- a fast-paced, complex, and politically sensitive environment
- procuring, onboarding, and managing consultants and consulting contracts
Knowledge of leading practices in strategic planning, innovation, digital payments, and customer experience is required.
You also need to have an understanding of business case development, evaluation methodologies, and investment appraisal techniques.
The ability to build and manage relationships with senior stakeholders and to engage, collaborate with, influence, and build consensus among stakeholders is required.
You must have communication skills to prepare reports, presentations, briefing materials and recommendations, and problem-solving skills to develop solutions and drive change.
Also, you need project management skills, including budgeting, resource planning, performance measurement, risk management, and reporting.
The deadline to apply is July 21, 2026.
Formwork Carpenter
Salary: $48.12 an hour, plus a skilled trade premium of $1.75 per hour
Company: TTC
Who Should Apply: You must have a valid Certificate of Qualification as a General Carpenter (403-A) that's normally obtained through grade 12 education and the successful completion of an apprenticeship training program for the carpentry trade.
Also, you need practical experience in and knowledge of the construction of concrete forms/shoring, including material selection, pressurized forms, pour stop bulkheads, expansion joints, specialized anchoring hardware and associated accessories, and reinforcing steel placements.
You must be able to comprehend verbal and written instructions.
A valid, non-probationary Ontario Class G driver's license is required for this job.
The deadline to apply is July 19, 2026.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.