This 20-minute ferry ride takes you to a magical island near Ontario that feels like Europe
It's like stepping into a storybook.
This dreamy island community might look like something out of a storybook, but it actually exists near Ontario.
With pastel-coloured buildings, horse-drawn carriages, sparkling turquoise waters, and enchanting streets, it feels like a place you might find while exploring Europe.
Perched on the shimmering waters of Lake Huron, the island has been dubbed the "Jewel of the Great Lakes" and is a magical spot for a summer getaway.
Michigan's Mackinac Island feels like a step back in time with its charming Victorian architecture, horse-drawn carriages, and picturesque waterfront views. The island is a National Historic Landmark and is best known for its old-world atmosphere, the iconic Grand Hotel, and its legendary fudge shops.
Although Mackinac Island is located in the United States, it's surprisingly easy to reach from Canada. The city of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, is about an hour's drive from the ferry terminals in St. Ignace, where visitors can catch a boat over to the island.
One of the things that makes Mackinac Island so special is its lack of vehicles. The destination has been car-free for more than a century, so getting around means biking along scenic paths, strolling through historic streets, or hopping aboard a horse-drawn carriage.
No trip to Mackinac Island is complete without trying its famous fudge. The island has become known as the "Fudge Capital of the World," with shops along the downtown strip making thousands of pounds of the sweet treat during the busy season.
You can watch fudge makers prepare batches by hand, grab a sample, and enjoy a sweet summer treat. Stop by spots like Murdick's Fudge, one of the island's oldest and most iconic fudge makers, or Ryba's Fudge Shops, where you can watch fresh fudge being made.
If you're craving a meal, the island has no shortage of restaurants. You can enjoy waterfront burgers and boozy drinks at the Pink Pony, and delicious breakfasts and diner-style dishes at The Chuckwagon.
In addition to its charming streets and fudge shops, Mackinac Island is filled with historic sights and scenic attractions to explore. You can hop aboard a horse-drawn carriage tour for a relaxing way to see the island or spend the day wandering through Mackinac Island State Park, which makes up more than 80% of the destination.
One of the island's most recognizable landmarks is Arch Rock, a natural limestone formation that spans more than 50 feet wide and rises above the island's shoreline. The stunning viewpoint has become one of Mackinac Island's must-see spots, offering beautiful views of Lake Huron.
Other popular attractions include Fort Mackinac, the Grand Hotel, and Sunset Rock.
The closest border crossing from Ontario is the International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie, which connects to Michigan. From there, it's around an hour's drive to the ferry terminals in St. Ignace, where you can catch a boat to Mackinac Island.
Travellers can also cross into Michigan through other Ontario crossings, including the Blue Water Bridge, the Ambassador Bridge, or the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel. However, these routes require a longer drive to reach the ferry docks.
Once you arrive in St. Ignace, the ferry ride to Mackinac Island takes just 15 to 20 minutes.
You can find out more about travelling from Canada to Mackinac Island on the tourism website.
With its historic buildings, peaceful car-free streets, and old-fashioned charm, the island makes for a unique summer getaway that feels worlds away, without an overseas flight. Just remember to bring your passport.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.