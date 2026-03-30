This dreamy island oasis near Ontario has a storybook village and turquoise shores
It has Victorian-era charm and car-free streets.
You don't need to get on a plane to enjoy an enchanting getaway. This dreamy island is a short trip from Ontario, and it looks like a scene from a storybook.
Perched on the crystal waters of Lake Huron, the island is known as the "Jewel Of The Great Lakes," and features pastel-coloured buildings and car-free streets.
It's a magical place for a warm-weather escape, with stunning scenery, quaint shops, and unique experiences.
Mackinac Island is a National Historic Landmark destination in Michigan, renowned for its Victorian-era charm, world-famous fudge, and the iconic Grand Hotel.
While the island is part of the USA, its nearest city is actually in Canada. Sault Ste. Marie is under an hour's drive to the Mackinac Island ferry docks in St. Ignace.
The island welcomes most of its guests between May and October, and is currently preparing to invite visitors back for the 2026 season, according to a press release.
Across the island, hotels and businesses are unveiling upgrades, including refreshed rooms and lobbies, enhanced dining spaces, and restored historic details.
One of the most unique things about Mackinac Island is that it's been car-free for over 100 years. Visitors and locals travel by bicycle, horse-and-buggy, and on foot, so the island is free from the loud hum of vehicles.
You'll definitely want to taste the world-famous Mackinac Island Fudge during your visit. The island's downtown shops make a whopping 10,000 pounds of fudge each day in season, and you can enjoy samples as well as views of the fudge production as you explore the streets.
You can also take part in horse-drawn carriage tours and check out Mackinac Island State Park, which covers more than 80 percent of the island.
Arch Rock is another spot to visit. It's the most famous rock formation on the island and is more than 50 feet wide, attracting many tourists each year.
You can travel to the Island from Ontario by ferry or plane. The closest land border crossing is the International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie, which is under an hour away from the ferry docks in St. Ignace. You could also cross at the Blue Water Bridge between Sarnia and Port Huron, the Ambassador Bridge, or the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel between Windsor and Detroit, which are a few hours' drive from the ferry docks.
The island is just a 15 to 20-minute boat ride from the St. Ignace docks. You can find out more about travelling from Canada to Mackinac Island on the website.
If you're dreaming of a warm-weather escape that isn't too far away, Mackinac Island offers sweet treats and Victorian-era charm that will sweep you back in time. Don't forget your passport!
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.