This hidden park near Ottawa has tiny waterfalls and scenic riverside trails
It's a great day-trip spot from the city. ☀️
The next time you're looking for fun things to do in Ottawa that are budget-friendly and don't require much planning, try visiting one of the city's lush green spaces.
Ottawa is home to so many beautiful conservation areas and public green spaces — from urban parks to rugged, untamed natural areas — that make for an easy weekend activity.
For a particularly picturesque spot that feels like a tucked-away hidden gem, look no further than Sheila McKee Park.
Set along the Ottawa River, the park offers plenty of trails, rugged cliffs, and scenic water views that make it a great spot to visit year-round.
The park can be found in the community of Dunrobin, located about 25 minutes from downtown Ottawa, and is well worth a short road trip.
Here, you'll find a pleasant park with easy hiking, offering 2 kilometres of trails that will take you through a forest of evergreens, past rocky cliffs and along the river's edge.
Within the park, you can also admire mini waterfalls that trickle down the rocky escarpment.
For an easy hike in the area, take the Sheila McKee Nature Trail. According to All Trails, the route is a loop hike that takes hikers to a pleasant little beach.
A series of wooden stairs lead from the forest trail to a secluded beach area on the river with stunning views of the water. It's the perfect spot to stop for a moment take in the views. It's also a great spot to catch the sunset.
The hike takes an average of 41 minutes to complete, and a map of the loop trail can be found online.
The park is home to tons of local wildlife, so keep your eyes peeled during your visit. You may be able to spot salamanders, squirrels, porcupines and a variety of songbirds.
You can even bring your furry friend along -- provided they are kept on a leash.
Sheila McKee Park is located at 1730 Sixth Line Rd., north of Riddell Drive. To get there, you'll want to take the March Road exit off of Highway 417. Drive north on March Road and turn right onto Dunrobin Road, then right onto Riddell Drive.
Follow Riddell Drive, which turns into Sixth Line Road. From there, you'll see signage for Sheila McKee Park and can turn into the park driveway.
If you want to extend your adventure, just minutes away, you'll find more nature to explore.
Just a 5-minute drive from the park, you can visit the Pinhey's Point Historic Site.
Nestled on the banks of the Ottawa River, approximately 40 minutes west of downtown, the heritage site is home to a nearly 200-year-old manor telling the story of Canadian politician H.K. Pinhey and Horaceville, his family’s estate, which is surrounded by picturesque ruins.
Admission to the museum, which is open as of May 2026, is pay-what-you-can.
The beautiful grounds of the site are equally worth exploring; set on 88 acres of fields, shoreline and parkland, Pinhey's Point is the perfect outing for a warm spring day.
Pack a picnic lunch and plan to spend an afternoon in the sunshine on the river, soaking up local history.
Sheila McKee Park
Price: Free to visit
When: Open year-round
Address: 1730 Sixth Line Rd., Dunrobin, ON
Why You Need To Go: Home to mini waterfalls and towering cliffs, this hidden gem park set on the banks of the Ottawa River is the perfect place for your next weekend adventure in the city.Sheila McKee Park website
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.