If you're visiting Ottawa skip these 7 popular spots (and go to my hidden gems instead)
Your trip to Ottawa should be whatever you want it to be.
That said, I've lived in Ottawa my whole life, and even though I've moved abroad since, I've done all the classic, touristy things — and not all of them are worth it.
So if I were visiting now, here's what I'd personally skip — and where I'd go instead.
Skip Sparks Street (most of the time)
Unless there's an event happening — like Ribfest, Buskerfest, or Winterlude — I've always found Sparks Street relatively uninteresting.
It's not a bad street by any means, but outside of festivals or if you're heading to a specific restaurant or shop, there's not a ton going on.
Instead, I'd recommend heading over to Elgin Street and walking down into the Glebe, or starting on Bank Street and making your way through the Glebe from there.
You'll pass by spots like the Canadian Museum of Nature (which I personally love), and local staples like Elgin Street Diner.
There are also tons of restaurants, bars, and late-night spots along the way if that's your thing.
As you get into the Glebe, you're close to the Rideau Canal, surrounded by even more great food spots, small shops, and local art and music spaces.
And if you're visiting Ottawa toward the end of May, you might catch the Great Glebe Garage Sale. It's huge and definitely worth checking out.
Skip the ByWard Market for the "market" vibe
The ByWard Market can be fun, and there are a few restaurants that I enjoy in the area.
But if you're going in the summer expecting a big market experience with tons of vendors, it can feel a little bit underwhelming.
I've always found that many of the stands tend to sell very similar things, and a lot of the stalls are the same year to year. On top of that, prices can be pretty high for what you're getting.
If you're looking for a better market experience, I'd suggest checking out the farmers' markets at Lansdowne Park or the Parkdale Market in Hintonburg.
Personally, I prefer the mix of local crafts, fresh food, baked goods, and unique vendors — it just feels more varied, authentic, and worth your time overall.
Skip Mooney's Bay for swimming
Mooney's Bay Park gets packed in the summer, especially during events like the Hope Volleyball Tournament or Dragon Boat Festival. For that kind of thing, it can be fun.
But if you're going specifically to swim, I've never personally enjoyed it (and most people I know tend to skip it, too).
If you're looking for a nicer beach day, I'd honestly recommend heading just outside the city into Gatineau.
Spots like Meech Lake or Lac Philippe are absolutely beautiful and worth the drive. I recently learned there's even a free shuttle on the weekends, which makes it way easier to get there.
If you want to stay on the Ontario side, though, Constance Bay or Burnstown Beach are great options too. Just keep in mind they can get pretty busy on hot days.
Skip the malls for shopping
Places like CF Rideau Centre and Bayshore Shopping Centre are alright, but realistically, malls in Ottawa have a lot of the same stores you'll find anywhere: H&M, Zara, Winners, and so on.
I'm literally in Japan right now, and can still find some of those same chains, which kind of says it all.
Instead, if you're looking for clothes, I'd recommend checking out Ottawa's vintage and secondhand scene, or just smaller local shops.
There are tons of great thrift and curated spots around the city — places like Ragtime Vintage Clothing, Goody Mart, Darling Vintage, and Bellwethers — and you're way more likely to find something unique than you would at a typical mall.
Skip pricey guided tours
I've never actually done one of the big boat or bus tours, so maybe they're great, but after looking at the prices (often $50+ per adult for about an hour), I just don't think they're worth it.
A more fun and affordable option is renting a paddle boat, kayak, canoe, or stand-up paddleboard at Dow's Lake.
It's usually around $20-35 for the first hour, and it's a lot more involved — you're actually out on the water doing the activity, rather than just sitting through a tour.
You could also walk along the Rideau Canal for free on a nice day, or try a self-guided audio tour for under $10 if you want to learn about the city without being stuck in a big group.
Don't just stick to downtown
Downtown Ottawa can be nice, and there's definitely no shortage of things to do, from museums and galleries to food spots and cafes.
That said, it has changed quite a bit over the past several years, and while the 'city' vibe can be fun, it's not the full picture of what Ottawa has to offer.
Plus, one of the best parts about the capital is how easy it is to get into nature.
I'd definitely recommend planning some time outdoors — whether that's a picnic at the Dominion Arboretum, visiting Hog's Back Falls, or walking along the boardwalk trails at Mer Bleue Bog.
There are also so many other scenic walking trails across the city that are just as worth exploring, especially if you have a bit of extra time.
That mix of city and nature is something I've always really appreciated about Ottawa.
Don't limit yourself to Ottawa (hear me out)
This might sound a bit ironic for an Ottawa guide, but if you have the time, don't stay in the city your entire trip.
There are so many great day trips nearby that are 100% worth it.
Gatineau Park is an obvious one (and one of my favourite places), but you could also check out spots like Parc Omega in Montebello, or explore smaller towns like Almonte and Carp.
And if you haven't been yet, Montreal is only about two hours away — definitely one to add to your list.
Ottawa is great on its own, but the places around it can really elevate the trip.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.