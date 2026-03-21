7 things I think every Canadian should do before moving abroad, as someone who has regrets
I wish I’d done a few more things at home first.🍁✈️
For myself and many others my age, there's always that itch to leave your home country and see what else is out there.
Since moving to Japan in 2024, I've had amazing food, explored new cities, tried my favourite Canadian fast-food chains, and adjusted to life in a place that's completely different from home.
That said, there's also a lot of value in seeing and experiencing more in your own country first — especially somewhere as big and beautiful as Canada. Now that I'm on the other side of the world, I can't help thinking about all the Canadian adventures I left behind.
Here's my list of seven things I wish I'd done before packing my bags.
Seeing more of Canada
Growing up in Ottawa, I visited many of the classic stops nearby, like Kingston, Toronto, Prince Edward County, and Montreal — plus a few towns just a short drive away from home.
But no matter how much I explored, I always felt curious about what was beyond my own backyard.
When I decided to move to Japan, it was for a mix of reasons: the rising cost of living, a desire to see the world, and feeling more than ready to leave my hometown.
Living abroad is amazing, but it's also highlighted how much of Canada I still want to see.
There are so many places on my bucket list that I'm not sure when I'll get the chance to visit: the Rockies, Quebec City, Prince Edward Island, and the gorgeous small towns I've always wanted to explore.
Back in Ottawa, there were moments when I could've just hopped in the car for a day trip or checked out a completely new city, but I didn't make (or sometimes even have) the time.
Now, scrolling through travel guides and online posts about parts of Canada I've never seen, I can't help but think I should've explored just a little bit more before leaving.
Decluttering before I left
I sold or donated most of the big stuff before my move abroad — furniture, plants, shoes, and anything that wouldn't fit in my suitcases and boxes. Still, I kept a lot of clothes, books, appliances, and random things that I probably shouldn't have.
Now that I'm living in Japan and planning to travel even more after this year, that extra stuff just feels like a weight.
I’m currently living out of a suitcase and a carry-on, so I've definitely embraced a more minimalist lifestyle here, but the things I brought along take up space that I’d rather use for my next journey (or next shopping trip).
Getting rid of more before I left would have made everything easier: less to pack, less to think about, and less waiting for me when I eventually come back to Canada.
Going on more hikes
I love a good hike. As a kid, I went hiking in Gatineau Park with my mom all the time, and as an adult, I've always enjoyed being out in nature.
Before leaving Ottawa, I kept meaning to go. Summer came, and I thought I'd make the time. Then fall rolled around, and I wanted to see the leaves change.
But somehow, with everything else going on, I barely went at all. Maybe twice.Hiking was literally right there, easily accessible, and perfect for a quiet escape. Now, I wish I’d taken advantage of thehikes in Gatineau and the peaceful trails around the city that I kept meaning to explore.
Trying the local restaurants
Trust me, I made the rounds to many of my favourite Ottawa restaurants, but sadly, I didn't get to them all.
One that really stings is BAMM’s Snack Shack. I used to live five minutes away, walked past it all the time, and just never stopped in. Now it's closing for good, and by the time I get back to the city, I’ll never get to try it.
A few other spots on my bucket list never made it onto my plate, so I’ll have to dream about them until I get back. And for the places I already know and love but didn't get around to, the wait feels even harder.
Going on a few road trips
I've gone on plenty of road trips from Ottawa as an adult: Parc Omega in Montebello, Prince Edward County, and Perth, just to name a few. That said, I should've taken one or two more before leaving.
A girls’ trip to Montreal, a weekend at Sandbanks, or driving to explore some small Ontario towns would've made leaving home feel more complete.
I've always loved the little road trip moments — stopping for ice cream, checking out local shops, and taking in new scenery without a strict plan.
Those mini adventures, whether spontaneous or planned, are the ones I think about now and wish I'd done while I was still at home.
Checking out more festivals
Ottawa summers are packed with events and fun things to do. I went to the Tulip Festival, Bluesfest, and even watched Escapade from a distance last year, but there were plenty of other great festivals that I didn't get to: GreekFest, the Asian Night Market, and lots of local pop-ups.
Life gets busy, and preparing to move across the world didn't exactly help. But looking back, I wish I’d experienced a little bit more of summer in Ottawa one last time.
And missing some of the upcoming Bluesfest artists this year? Don't even get me started. I'm still salty that a lineup I would've loved to see happens the one time I move away.
Moving abroad has been life-changing, and I’m so grateful for the opportunity. Trust me, there were many things in Ottawa I was happy to leave behind, so I don't regret taking this leap at all.
But there's always that "I wish I had" feeling — especially now, with life a little more uncertain and my travel plans stretching farther into the future.
Every time I think about coming back to visit friends and family in Canada, I picture all the adventures waiting for me, so I can't wait to catch up on everything when I return.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.