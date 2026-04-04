I'm a Gen Z who packed up and left Canada — here's why it was the best choice I've ever made
I rang in the new year by leaving Canada because, put simply, I was more than ready to go. Ottawa's where I grew up, and despite its quirks and charms, there were a lot of reasons I was ready to hop on a plane and move.
Between the rising costs of everything, a serious case of the travel bug, and learning about the Canadian Working Holiday Visa (WHV) program, I knew it was time to head in a new direction.
Less than a year later, I packed my life into a suitcase and carry-on and left Canada for Japan, with no set return date.
So far, it's been the best decision I've ever made.
The Working Holiday Visa program made moving super easy
I found out about the WHV program almost a year ago while looking into travel and moving abroad.
I'd been to Japan once in 2024, but I had no idea that Canada has visa agreements with Japan and so many other countries worldwide.
The WHV lets Canadians under 35 live and work abroad for a year, and in some cases up to two years. It's free to apply (aside from a doctor's note and passport photos), the process is pretty straightforward, and I got approved really quickly.
It seems like every young person I know wants to travel the world — myself included — and when an opportunity like the WHV is available, why not take advantage of it?
For me, it was a no-brainer, and I might even go through the program again to spend a year somewhere new.
The cost of living is cheaper
Living in Ottawa, I watched the rent for a basic apartment rise to levels I couldn't wrap my head around.
My grocery bills kept going up, and everything from transportation to activities and eating out was super pricey, too.
Since being in Japan, I don't know how I'll be able to come back to Canada — I just can't get behind the prices we pay.
Here in Japan, I'm in an all-inclusive apartment that's bigger than the one I had in Ottawa, but it's about one-third cheaper than back home.
I can even take the train to a whole other city for almost the same price as a round trip on Ottawa's transit.
Plus, the food scene in Japan is on another level. The best ramen I've ever had costs less than half of what it would back in Canada, and that's just the start. The desserts, snacks, street food, and basically every meal I've tried here have been incredible.
Some groceries, like fresh fruit, are a bit pricey, but overall, I'm saving a ton month-to-month. Eating out (or just cooking with high-quality ingredients) here actually feels doable instead of a splurge. And don't even get me started on the fast food chains — they're cheaper and taste better here, too.
Moving really helped my career
Before moving to Japan, I was struggling to get my freelance writing career off the ground. I had ideas, but editors just weren't picking them up.
When you're living the same routine, frequenting the same neighbourhoods, and doing the same activities year after year, life can start to feel pretty boring.
That was me in Ottawa, especially compared to all the interesting stories I saw online.
Now, my everyday life is monetizable. I can write about my move abroad, what it's like to live in Japan, my travel recommendations, and so much more.
I've watched my career take off right in front of my eyes, and it's all thanks to packing up and moving away.
I'm not saying it'll be the same for everyone, but if you want to get into travel writing at least, doing some travelling would definitely do you some good.
New places, new cultures, new experiences
Canada is super multicultural, especially Ottawa, which is great — but it's still where I grew up and what I was used to.
Personally, I wanted to see what else the world had to offer.
Since moving here, I've been living in a culture that's completely different from back home, learning Japanese, picking up new customs, and experiencing something novel almost every day.
By your 20s, you see the world mostly through what's familiar to you: your hometown, your upbringing, and your habits. I think it's really important to intentionally step outside of that and experience things that challenge how you see the world.
I've embarrassed myself many times, done the wrong thing, mispronounced my order — all the common mistakes. But it's been so worth it to get out of my comfort zone.
I've also been to a bunch of new cities across Japan, and there are still so many more places I want to see before I leave.
Plus, while I'm here, I'm so much closer to other countries on my bucket list, and it's way cheaper to fly to them from Japan than it would be from Canada.
I'm learning to live more minimally
I wasn't kidding when I said I packed my life into a suitcase and carry-on.
Everything I owned back home was either sold, packed into boxes and left with family, or fit into my suitcase.
I'm planning to move around Japan to see as much as I can, so for now, I need to keep my bags light.
Since being here, I rotate a small capsule wardrobe of basics that I can wear every day, and I don’t have access to any of the same hair products I had back home — for me, that’s a pretty big deal.
Despite that, this change has been really good for me so far. I'm learning to adapt as I go and let go of my attachment to material things.
I also feel a lot lighter day to day, and I've started to see what I actually need versus what I just thought I did.
Last but not least — I’m just happier
I'm glad to have grown up in Ottawa, but I wasn't happy there.
Ottawa can be great — especially in the summer, when I'm spending time with loved ones, or when I'm at my favourite restaurants back home — but I also felt stuck in so many ways.
When you live in the same city your entire life, you settle into routines, habits, worldviews, and activities that just get stale.
Now that I'm living in Japan, I'm the happiest I've ever been.
Every time I eat good food, visit a shrine or temple, and explore a city I've never been to, I feel so grateful for this experience, and I'm constantly reminded of how much more there is to learn.
I can confidently say this is the best decision I've made in my life — and I'm so excited to see what this chapter holds next.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.