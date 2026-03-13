I tried my favourite fast-food chains from Canada in Japan and the differences shocked me

Ever wonder what McDonald's has on the menu in Japan? 🍔🍟🍕

Person eating a burger. Right: A McDonalds Japan meal.

Alessa compares popular fast-food chains in Canada to their Japan versions.

Alessa Hickman | Narcity
Contributing Writer

I moved to Japan from Canada a couple of months ago after first visiting in 2024. My first trip was all about ramen, desserts, and authentic Japanese eats — so fast food was the last thing on my mind.

Now that I’m living here for the year, though, I’ve had the chance to explore the Japanese versions of familiar fast food chains I know and love from Canada — like McDonald’s, Wendy's, Domino's and KFC — and honestly, it's completely ruined fast food back home for me.

If you actually enjoy fast food in Canada, I'd say tread lightly… because trying the same chains in another country (especially Japan) might permanently raise your standards.

Here's where Japan took the cake, and a few times Canada actually held its own.

McDonald’s

Person holding a McDonalds burger.

McDonald's in Japan.

Alessa Hickman | Narcity

Japanese McDonald's is a whole other world. Every location I’ve visited has been spotless and modern, with lots of seating, power outlets at each table, and usually multiple floors, which is something I never saw in my hometown, Ottawa.

What really surprised me was how many people were working or studying there. I've seen people on laptops, reading, or even having full-on work meetings. Back in Canada, whenever I got fast food, it was usually a grab-and-go situation, not somewhere I’d plan to hang out.

Some locations have a full McCafé barista-style counter completely separate from the main register area. The ones I’ve visited served everything from smoothies and cappuccinos to iced lattes and café mochas, as well as roll cakes, scones, and macarons.

Food-wise, I tried breakfast and lunch for research purposes (aka my excuse for eating there twice).

McDonalds meal.

McDonald's in Japan.

Alessa Hickman | Narcity

For breakfast, I ordered classic hotcakes with a seasonal McFizz Tochiotome Peach Soda and a hash brown. The hotcakes tasted pretty similar to Canada's version, but the hash browns were noticeably better — way crispier, hotter and fresher.

Price-wise, my husband and I both got our own breakfast meals for about $10 CAD total, which felt like a steal.

Later, I went back for lunch and tried the Teriyaki McChicken with lemon sauce, which isn't available in Canada. It was genuinely so delicious and might actually be one of my favourite McDonald’s burgers yet.

McDonalds Japan menu

McDonalds Japan menu.

Alessa Hickman | Narcity

Japan's menu also includes unique items like the Shrimp Filet-O, McPork and Uji Matcha Frappé, but they still have plenty of classics you can get back home too — like Big Macs, Filet-O-Fish, McFlurries and cheeseburgers.

Another nice perk is the side options. Instead of just fries or hash browns, you can swap your side for corn and edamame, apple pie, chicken nuggets, or a small salad for little to no extra cost.

One thing I did notice is that customization is much more limited. In Canada, you can usually add extra toppings and sauces galore at the self-order kiosks, but in Japan, you can mostly just remove ingredients.

Still, walking out of Japanese McDonald’s, I couldn't help thinking how hard it'll be to go back to the version I'm used to in Canada.

Domino's Pizza

\u200bDomino's Japan.

Domino's Japan.

Alessa Hickman | Narcity

I never loved Domino’s in Canada. It was reliable and easy to order, but it always felt like a pretty mid-range pizza compared to other spots.

Japan completely changed my opinion.

I’ve ordered Domino's here at least six times already, and the pizza has consistently been crispier, less greasy, and way more satisfying than what I’ve had back home.

Some of the pizza toppings here are very Japanese — things like shrimp, corn, or mayo — which personally aren't my thing, but the Margherita pizza has quickly become my go-to.

The cheese tastes noticeably better, the cherry tomatoes are great, and the basil sauce is super flavourful. I won't pretend I’m a pizza expert, but it's genuinely just a really good pizza.

\u200bDomino's pizaa Japan.

Domino's Japan.

Alessa Hickman | Narcity

Another noticeable difference is the side menu. Domino's in Canada offers options like pasta, wings, chicken bites, and cheesy bread. Japan swaps those for a wide range of fried chicken, potato wedges, soups, salads, and even milkshakes.

And honestly, a good milkshake is the way to my heart, so Japan wins points for that.

Both countries offer delivery and plenty of online coupons, so that part of the experience feels similar. The pizza sizes are a lot smaller in Japan, though.

Japan's largest size is roughly equivalent to a Canadian medium, and back home you can order all the way up to extra large.

Even so, I think the quality and flavour of Domino’s Japan easily beats what I'm used to in Canada.

Wendy’s

\u200bWendy's in Japan.

Wendy's in Japan.

Alessa Hickman | Narcity

In Japan, Wendy’s is partnered with a chain called First Kitchen, so the menu is much larger and more fusion-style than what you’d find in Canada.

Here you can order options like bubble tea, matcha drinks, floats, pasta, and original Japanese burgers alongside classic Canadian Wendy’s items.

So far, I've tried the sparkling strawberry bubble tea and the green cream soda float. The bubble tea definitely topped the strawberry lemonade I’d normally order at Wendy’s back home, and the float was tasty too.

Wendys drink Japan.

Japan Wendy's

Alessa Hickman | Narcity

The Wendy's location I visited in Osaka was also huge, with three floors of seating and a dedicated "smoking room". That’s something you’d never see in Canada because indoor smoking simply isn't allowed.

As for the food, I found the ingredients tasted fresher overall. I ordered the USA Burger, which is basically the Japanese equivalent of a Dave's Single.

There are a few similarities between the two countries. Both Wendy's locations have breakfast, Baconators, and chilli on the menus. But where Wendy’s x First Kitchen really takes the cake is the variety, taste, and fun menu options.

That said, Canada still gets points for two things I'll always love: baked potatoes and the classic chocolate Frosty I’d get every summer.

KFC

Japan fast food

KFC in Japan

Alessa Hickman | Narcity

Menu-wise, I had their Chicken Fillet Burger, fries, the spicy chicken sandwich, and the biscuit with honey maple sauce (which is honestly incredible)

Person holding a KFC biscuit.

KFC.

Alessa Hickman | Narcity

Japan still has plenty of classic KFC items like buckets, chicken box meals, and Twisters, but there are also unique flavours like teriyaki, pepper mayo and "cheese drowning".

Canada does have a few things Japan doesn't, though — like popcorn chicken, gravy, dipping sauces and a wider range of sandwiches.

Overall, Japan still wins for me.

The quality felt way better, and even though the portion sizes are a bit smaller, I’m okay with that.

So… does Japan do fast food better?

Japan KFC menu.

KFC menu in Japan.

Alessa Hickman | Narcity

I've seen plenty of videos online about how good fast food in Japan is, and now that I've tried it myself, I totally get the hype.

The next time I order fast food in Canada, part of me will definitely wish it was the Japanese version instead.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

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Eat and Drink Opinion Canada
  • Alessa Hickman

    Contributing Writer

    Alessa Hickman (she/her) is a contributing writer for Narcity Media. She's a freelance writer and educator whose writing focuses on creating content that spans an array of topics — from education and travel to everyday life.

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