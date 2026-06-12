This dreamy Ontario destination has warm crystal water and a 'Mediterranean-like' climate
It's a slice of summer paradise.
Fancy a trip to the Mediterranean this summer? You don't need to hop on a plane to enjoy warm weather and sun-filled skies.
This Ontario island is known for its "Mediterranean-like climate." While it may not be Europe, it offers warm sunshine, vineyard-covered landscapes, and turquoise waters without a pricey flight.
Pelee Island is "one of Canada's best-kept secrets," and it's like a little slice of paradise right here in Ontario.
The destination is nestled in the Western Basin of Lake Erie, a 90-minute ferry ride from Leamington.
The island's location on the shallow waters of Lake Erie helps create a mild "Mediterranean-like climate," according to Cottage Life. With nearly 200 frost-free days each year and average temperatures of 9.8°C, it's sunnier and warmer than many spots in the country.
Pelee Island sits farther south than 27 U.S. states and shares a latitude with California's famous wine country, and has even been called "The Key West of Canada."
Whether you're looking to relax or explore, the island offers plenty of ways to soak up the summer. You can spend the day on warm sandy beaches, wander along picturesque shoreline trails, and take in the beautiful scenery.
Pelee Island is also known as "the birthplace of winemaking in Canada," making a visit to Pelee Island Winery, described on its website as "Canada's Southernmost Estate Winery," a must.
Here, you can admire sweeping vineyard views while sipping a glass of wine and enjoying a bite to eat.
If you're craving a little adventure, there are plenty of natural areas to discover. Both Fish Point Nature Reserve and Lighthouse Point Provincial Nature Reserve offer scenic hiking trails, peaceful waterfront views, and opportunities to experience the island's unique landscape.
There's more to discover beyond the beaches, too. History enthusiasts can stop by the Pelee Island Heritage Centre to learn about the island's past, while those looking to cool off can head to East Park Beach for a swim.
According to Discover Pelee Island, the island is home to the "best of Lake Erie beaches." With soft stretches of sand and shallow, warm water, it's an idyllic spot to spend a sunny summer afternoon.
In addition to East Park Beach, you can find sandy shores at Sunrise Beach and Brown's Beach.
There are several inns and cottages where you can book an overnight stay if you're planning a longer vacation.
According to the Township of Pelee, ferry service to the island is typically available from April until early December. Many businesses are seasonal, so it's best to visit between May and October.
If a Mediterranean-like climate, warm waters, and lush vineyards sound like your idea of the perfect summer getaway, you might want to plan a trip to this dreamy Ontario island.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.