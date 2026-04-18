Ontario has a chain of 11 emerald islands with sapphire waters and dreamy sand beaches

It just reopened for the season.

Islands connected by a road.

An island destination in Ontario.

Courtesy of SLPC
Lead Writer, Travel

It's road trip season, and one of Ontario's most breathtaking warm-weather escapes is ready to welcome visitors back. Boasting sun-soaked shorelines, sparkling river views, and endless emerald islands, it's a magical spot to explore without leaving the province.

You can spend your days lounging on golden sand shores, taking a dip in sapphire waters, and exploring unique landmarks at this destination.

Long Sault Parkway is one of Eastern Ontario's "most scenic and distinctive destinations," according to a press release.

Operated by Parks of the St. Lawrence, the Parkway stretches across 11 islands connected by causeway through the St. Lawrence River, offering vehicles, cyclists, and explorers "a mix of natural beauty, outdoor recreation, and powerful history."

Located roughly four hours from Toronto and about an hour from Ottawa, it officially reopened for the 2026 season on April 17 at 11 a.m., making it a perfect spot for your first spring or summer escape.

Created during the construction of the St. Lawrence Seaway in the 1950s, the islands that form the Long Sault Parkway were once the hilltops of communities that were flooded to construct the Seaway.

The 10-kilometre route winds through 11 crystal-clear, blue-water islands and is considered one of Ontario's "most scenic drives," according to Parks of St. Lawrence.

Along the way, visitors can explore winding cycling paths, golden sand beaches, and scenic trails with sweeping waterfront views.

The Parkway also has campgrounds in the area where you can spend the night under the stars, making it easy to turn a day trip into an extended escape.

While exploring the region, you can stop at the Lost Villages Museum, reopening in June, which features 10 historic heritage buildings that offer a glimpse into the area's past.

The Parkway is known as a "scuba diver's bucket‑list site" for its crystal-clear waters in the St. Lawrence River. You can dive at Lock 21, off Macdonell Island, which offers rare access to submerged remnants of the old lock system and former Highway 2.

For those craving a bit more adventure, the Long Sault Parkway offers opportunities for cycling, paddling, and hiking, all set against its picturesque waterfront backdrop.

SLPC also operates the Thousand Islands Parkway, another renowned destination for picturesque drives, cycling, and more. The Parkway weaves through the iconic 1000 Islands along the St. Lawrence River and is home to day‑use beaches, waterfront picnic areas, hiking trails, camping, and attractions, including an aerial zip‑line park.

In 2026, the St. Lawrence Parks Commission (SLPC) will begin a major infrastructure investment along the Long Sault Parkway to improve visitor amenities and support long-term environmental sustainability.

The Parkway will remain open throughout the season. However, you may encounter occasional single-lane traffic delays near construction zones, with work largely scheduled during weekday daytime hours to minimize disruption.

Mille Roches Day Use Beach and Campground will be closed for the 2026 season while revitalization work takes place, with a planned reopening in 2027. During this time, visitors can explore nearby alternatives, including other beaches such as Woodlands, Crysler Park, Farran Campground Beach, Glengarry Campground Beach, and Brown's Bay Day Use Area, as well as nearby campgrounds like Woodlands, McLaren, Crysler Park, Farran, Riverside-Cedar, and Upper Canada Migratory Bird Sanctuary.

All day-use areas operate on a first-come, first-served basis, as reservations are not available for day use. Permits for beaches and picnic areas can be purchased at campground registration buildings.

While driving through the Parkway remains free, day-use and camping fees apply from mid-May through October.

If you're searching for a one-of-a-kind Ontario getaway, this "natural paradise" might be exactly what you've been looking for.

St. Lawrence Parks Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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