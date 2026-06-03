10 big differences between people in Ontario and BC — from someone who has lived in both
From socializing to hobbies... 👇
Canada has no shortage of regional stereotypes, but having grown up in the GTA and lived in Toronto, and now calling Vancouver home for the past six years, I've definitely noticed a few differences between Ontario and British Columbia.
From how people socialize to how weekends are planned to what counts as a "normal night out," the two provinces can feel surprisingly different — even if they're in the same country.
And just to be clear, neither is better or worse. They're just… different.
Here are some of the biggest differences between Ontarians and British Columbians I've noticed along the way.
British Columbians treat hiking like a personality trait
For the record, this also applies to basically anything remotely outdoorsy. For a lot of Ontarians (yes, I'm aware Northern Ontario exists), "going outside" usually means grabbing drinks on a patio. In British Columbia, someone will casually suggest a 15-kilometre hike, trail run or bike ride before brunch and genuinely act like that's a relaxing start to the day.
People in B.C. don't just enjoy the outdoors — they build their entire personalities around it.
Ontarians don't fully understand "Vancouver casual"
In Toronto, people dress like they might run into their ex, boss or a TikTok photographer at any moment. They wear jeans. They own "going out" tops. And they most likely don't own a pair of Blundstones.
Not the case in B.C. In Vancouver, someone wearing an Arc'teryx jacket and an Aritzia hoodie to a nice dinner barely raises eyebrows. If anything, wearing more than that could be considered being overdressed.
People in B.C. will cancel plans because it's sunny
A sunny day in Canada is considered a treat for pretty much everyone across the country. But in BC, especially in the Lower Mainland where it rains enough to make you question your relationship with Vitamin D, a sunny day is treated like a limited-time emergency event.
Ontario culture might say: "We already made reservations."
B.C. culture says: "Sorry, I unexpectedly need to go paddleboarding, and have to cancel everything I've ever committed to."
Everyone in Ontario actually commutes
People in the GTA will casually spend two hours in traffic and act like that's just part of being alive. It's almost a personality trait at this point. Vancouverites, meanwhile, complain about a 35-minute commute like it's a violation of human rights and possibly grounds for relocation (but, of course, they won't ever really move).
Both Ontarians and British Columbians will complain about their public transit systems (and both would be correct), but Ontarians seem to reach peak outrage over any TTC mishap, even though — ironically — they have way more commuting options than we do in B.C.
Ontarians are more direct socially
Yes, most Canadians are polite, but there are some nuances in how sociable they come across. In Ontario, people are more outwardly assertive, open, and sometimes blunt, while Vancouverites tend to be more passive. Meaning, in Ontario, people will openly dislike you. In Vancouver, they'll enthusiastically suggest getting coffee "sometime soon" and disappear forever.
On the flip side, in Ontario, if someone likes you, you'll definitely know and will be invited to join their inner circle. In Vancouver, they'll enthusiastically suggest getting coffee "sometime soon" and disappear forever.
British Columbians are emotionally attuned to the weather
In Ontario, good weather is a nice change of pace. It's reason enough to wash the car or mow the lawn. Maybe go for a walk and grab a drink on a patio. In B.C., weather determines everyone's personality, mood and weekend plans. If it's sunny, everyone's outside, and most likely at the beach or on a trail somewhere. If it's raining… people still go outside, but it comes with rain jackets, resignation, and constant commentary about how long it's been raining.
Ontario people tolerate chaos better
Ontario, especially the GTA, tends to normalize a faster, more chaotic pace of life — whether that's aggressive driving, packed transit, busy nightlife, or just general crowds and noise. It's the kind of environment where long lines, delays and a bit of disorder are just accepted as part of getting through the day.
In contrast, Vancouver culture leans more toward calmness and convenience, where people are more likely to avoid chaos altogether if they can — even if it means skipping an event, leaving early, or just staying home.
British Columbians gave up on nightlife
In Vancouver, many locals lean toward early nights so they can be up early for weekend plans like hiking or skiing, which creates more of a day-drinking and patio culture than a late-night club scene.
People are usually like, "I'll just have one drink" and "actually, I'm kind of tired" — which, coincidentally, often happens right around the moment they see the long lineups on Granville Street.
In contrast, Toronto nightlife is built on the idea that going home early is basically giving up. Nights run late, plans are flexible, and the expectation is that you'll figure out the logistics at 1 a.m.
Ontarians treat social life like logistics
Group chats, backup plans, alternate locations, ETA updates, confirmations — "just confirming we're still on?" Nothing is ever truly spontaneous.
British Columbians, on the other hand, are more relaxed socially, which is a nice way of saying that if hanging out ever happens, it probably happens a month later, only if schedules magically align — and even then, it might still not happen at all.
Meanwhile, in Ontario, social plans basically require a degree in project management just to grab a drink.
British Columbians really love wellness culture
Cold plunges. Matcha. Trail running. Expensive rain jackets. Sauna culture. Mushroom coffee. It's all very normal here, and no one really bats an eye at planning a morning that involves a cold plunge followed by a smoothie — like that's just a casual catch-up.
Ontario has wellness people too, sure, but it's more of a one-off — something you do occasionally, or try for novelty and then forget about. In B.C., though, wellness isn't really an activity. It's basically an identity.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.