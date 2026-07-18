Ontario's warmest beach is like a trip to Florida with real palm trees and fine-sand shores

It's just a road trip from Toronto.

A person standing on a beach. Right: Two people swimming.

A beach in Ontario.

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Lead Writer, Travel

Who's ready for a beach day? You don't have to venture too far from Toronto to enjoy soft sand, sparkling waves, warm waters, and even palm trees.

This Ontario beach is a summer oasis, and you'll feel like you're on a tropical vacation as you wander along the fine sand shores and soak up some sun.

Located about 2 hours from the city, it's a dreamy spot for a day trip or weekend escape.

Port Dover Beach is a summer oasis located in the quaint resort town of Port Dover.

Destination Canada calls it one of the best beaches in the province, with smooth shores, shimmering waters and more.

It also boasts the "warmest water in Ontario," according to RE/MAX, making it an idyllic spot to take a dip.

What really sets this beach apart is its row of palm trees, which return each year thanks to The Beach House restaurant. The seasonal addition gives the shoreline a tropical feel, making it look more like a Florida escape than a beach in Ontario.

The restaurant's menu features seafood and other coastal-inspired dishes, and the patio overlooks the beach, offering front-row views of the shoreline and its tropical palm trees.

There's plenty to explore beyond the water, too. You can wander along the Port Dover Pier to admire sweeping views of Lake Erie and its picturesque lighthouse, or check out local attractions like the theatre, Harbour Museum, mini golf course, and more.

Only a small part of the beach is open to the public, and the shoreline can fill up quickly on warm summer days. If you're hoping for a little more space, nearby Turkey Point and Long Point both offer beautiful alternatives for swimming and relaxing.

Long Point Provincial Park boasts a silky 40-kilometre sandspit and sunsets that "rival even those seen in tropical Hawaii," while Turkey Point Provincial Park has been named one of the best beaches in Canada by readers.

Between its warm Lake Erie waters, sandy shoreline, and palm trees, Port Dover is a dreamy summer getaway that feels like a mini trip to the tropics.

Ontario's Southwest Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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