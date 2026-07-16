This new Canadian coin looks like a fancy black penny and it's worth much more than one cent
It features leaves from the sugar maple tree.
There's a new Canadian coin that looks like a fancy black penny.
Even though it's similar to a one-cent coin, it's worth much more than that and costs more than a pretty penny, too!
Recently, the Royal Canadian Mint released the 2026 edition of the Triple Maple — 1 oz. Fine Silver Coin.
This new coin has a black rhodium plating with silver maple leaves for "maximum contrast."
The maple leaf arrangement was created, photographed, sketched and sculpted by retired senior engraver Stan Witten. It features three maple leaves, which are from the sugar maple tree that's used for maple syrup production in Canada.
The three overlapping leaves are tilted to the right, so it appears that the leaves are falling or have just landed on the ground, and you get a view of the intricate vein pattern.
It features maple leaves just like the penny, but it looks fancier because of the black rhodium and silver.
Despite the design similarities, it has a face value of $20, which is much more than the one-cent value of the penny.
Triple Maple Fine Silver Coin.Royal Canadian Mint
The obverse side of this coin features a black rhodium-plated base and a silver effigy of King Charles III by Canadian artist Steven Rosati.
It also includes engravings of "CHARLES III," "2026," "D.G.REX" AND "20 DOLLARS."
Obverse of Triple Maple Fine Silver Coin.Royal Canadian Mint
This isn't a circulation coin, which means you won't be able to find it in your change after paying with cash or getting coins from a bank.
You have to buy online or at the Royal Canadian Mint boutiques in Ottawa and Winnipeg. It costs $269.95.
There is a limited mintage of 7,000 of the new Triple Maple Fine Silver Coin.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.