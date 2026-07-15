29 of the best Dollarama finds and new items that I discovered in July — all $5 or less
Happy shopping!
Anytime I go to Dollarama, I'm surprised by how many new items I come across, and July may be one of the best months yet.
Summer is in full swing, which means you may be planning an upcoming vacation, beach day or camping trip. Either way, Dollarama has you covered.
Along with summer essentials, I found several beauty dupes I couldn't believe were at the discount store, plus some great gardening items.
Here are the best new Dollarama finds for July, all $5 or less.
Tote basket
Tote basket at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Rubber tote bags have been everywhere this summer, and this Dollarama version is a great affordable alternative. It's smaller than your average beach tote but perfect for a summer picnic or carrying your essentials to the pool.
Price: $3.50
Picnic mat
Picnic mat at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
A good picnic mat is a summer essential, and this one at Dollarama is a great find. It's waterproof and made of plastic, so it wipes clean easily. It's a great thing to have for a park picnic, a camping trip or a day at the beach.
Price: $5
Ice cream bowl and spoon set
Ice cream bowl and spoon set at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Summer means ice cream, and these cute bowls with matching spoons are such a fun find. The set even comes with an ice cream scoop so you have everything you need for a proper sundae night at home.
Price: $5
Citronella wristband
Citronella wristband at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Unfortunately, summer also means mosquito season, and these citronella wristbands are worth grabbing before your next outdoor adventure. They come in a variety of colours and are easy to throw in your bag for a camping trip or backyard barbecue. At just $1.25, they're a no-brainer to try.
Price: $1.25
Floating pool chair with cup holder
Floatie at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Dollarama's floatie section is genuinely impressive this summer — there are so many options to choose from. This floating pool chair with a built-in cup holder is one of the best finds, perfect for lazy afternoons on the water. At under $5, it's an unbeatable price for a summer essential.
Price: $4.75
Inflatable Bluetooth speaker
An inflatable Bluetooth speaker at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
If you need some entertainment while floating in the pool this summer, this waterproof inflatable Bluetooth speaker is worth grabbing. It floats right beside you and plays your favourite summer tracks while you relax.
I haven't tested this specific one, but I recently tested a different Dollarama Bluetooth speaker and was impressed. It worked well as long as you don't crank the volume too high. I'd expect this one to perform similarly.
Price: $5
Beach towel clips
Beach towel clips at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
If you've ever gone swimming and come back to find your towel blown off your chair, these beach towel clips are the solution. They grip your towel securely to your chair and come in a variety of designs. Such a simple find, but one you'll be grateful for all summer.
Price: $3.50
Beach toys
Beach toys at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
If you're heading to the beach with little ones this summer, don't sleep on Dollarama's beach toy section. One of their best deals is this bucket that comes filled with shovels, molds and everything a kid needs to keep busy in the sand. For $4, you'll keep them happy and occupied for at least 30 minutes, and any parent knows that's a win!
Price: $4
Cooling body deodorant
Dove cooling body deodorant at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Anything cooling in the summer is greatly appreciated, deodorant included. These Dove whole-body deodorants are a great find at Dollarama, selling for much less than at other stores (I found them for almost $13 at Walmart). They come in various scents like coconut and vanilla, which sound so good!
Price: $5
Collagen hydrogel face mask
Face mask at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
If you're a fan of Biodance bio-collagen face masks, this Dollarama version is worth checking out. The packaging looks strikingly similar, and both contain collagen and hyaluronic acid — key ingredients for plumping and hydrating the skin. At $4.75, it's a fraction of the original price.
Price: $4.75
Shower foam
Shower foam at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
These colourful shower foams caught my attention immediately. The packaging is absolutely adorable, and the scents sound incredible.
Price: $5
Nail corrector pen
An acetone free corrector pen at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
As someone who paints her own nails, I know how annoying it is when polish gets on your fingers. This corrector pen seems like a good tool to have for quickly cleaning up after your manicure.
Price: $1.75
Body butter
Body butter at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Another fun Dollarama item for beauty lovers is this body butter, with packaging similar to Sol de Janeiro's creams. These body butters come in various scents, including Plum Island, Hawaiian Hibiscus and Tuscan Jasmine.
Price: $2.50
Lotions and creams
Lotions and creams at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
These Clinicals lotions by Spascriptions caught my eye as well. From collagen cream to retinol and vitamin C, these look like one of those rare beauty finds that seem like a steal for $5.
Price: $5
Burt's Bees lip balm
Burt's Bees lip balm.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
I'm a Burt's Bee girl through and through, so spotting this Sweet Mandarin lip balm at Dollarama was a genuine surprise. I haven't tried this flavour yet, but I added it to my cart, and I'm already hoping Dollarama gets more flavours in stock.
Price: $4
Hair clip
A hair clip at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
I'm a fan of Dollarama hair clips, and this Invisibobble accessory stood out to me because it seems much nicer than many other clips at the store. After some research, I found that this brand started in Germany and that these clips sell online for almost $10 CAD each.
Price: $1.50
Portable fan
Portable fan at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Toronto recently experienced a heatwave, and there are bound to be many more this summer, which is exactly why this portable over-the-shoulder fan caught my eye. It's hands-free, easy to wear and perfect for outdoor events, beach days or surviving the commute. At $5, it's one of the best summer purchases you can make at Dollarama right now.
Price: $5
Soft ice packs
Ice packs at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Ice packs are another summer essential, and these cute ones at Dollarama are a great find. Whether you're keeping food cold at the beach, packing a picnic or just bringing lunch to work, a good ice pack makes a real difference. At $4 for a two-pack, they're a no-brainer to grab before your next outdoor adventure.
Price: $4
Luggage tags
Luggage tags at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
If a trip is on the horizon, don't overlook Dollarama's luggage tag selection. The store is stocked with plenty of cute designs that make your bag easy to spot on the carousel.
Price: $2.50
Auto-inflatable pillow
An auto-inflatable pillow at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Camping this summer? Dollarama has a surprisingly good selection of camping equipment, including this auto-inflatable pillow. It inflates quickly and comes in a compact storage bag for easy packing.
Price: $5
Slides
Slides at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
I've had a bad experience with flip-flops in the past, so I'd personally steer clear of those. But these slides are a different story. My partner picked up this Adidas dupe after his slides broke and he needed a replacement fast. A few weeks in, and they've held up really well. Not bad at all for $5!
Price: $5
Welch's freeze pops
Welch's freeze pops at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
It's officially freeze pop season, and Dollarama has you covered. These Welch's freeze pops come in an assortment of flavours and are the perfect summer treat to stock up on.
Price: $2.75
Gardening gloves
Gardening gloves at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Dollarama has an entire aisle dedicated to gardening, and its selection of gardening gloves is impressive. They come in both kids' and adults' sizes, making them a great option for the whole family.
Price: $1.50
Hose nozzle
A hose nozzle at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
I haven't personally tested this hose nozzle yet, but I may get one from Dollarama if mine breaks. It offers more spray patterns than the one I currently have at home, and honestly, at this price, there's very little risk in trying it.
Price: $2.75
Cable organizers
Cable organizers at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
If you're constantly fishing your cables out from behind your desk or bedside table, these cable organizers are the solution. They stick to any surface and keep your cords in place. They also come in adorable shapes like cherries and strawberries, so they double as cute accessories.
Price: $5
Extendable phone mount
An extendable phone mount at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
This phone mount is a great find for anyone who relies on Google Maps while driving or has a road trip coming up. It looks seriously heavy-duty compared to what you'd expect from Dollarama and fits securely on your dashboard or windshield.
Price: $5
Pencil case
Pencil case at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
I may no longer be in school, but I still wander through the stationery aisles of Dollarama. That's where I came across these clear hard-shell pencil cases. I immediately added two to my cart. They're perfect for so much more than pencils, including makeup, hair accessories, and small toys.
Price: $3
Colourful placemats
Placemats at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
How cute are these summer placemats? The watermelon and lemon designs are so fun, and there were also green and orange versions resembling limes and oranges. Mix and match them all or stick to one pattern; either way, they're perfect for a summer BBQ on the patio.
Price: $2.75
Puzzle
A puzzle at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Puzzles have gotten expensive lately, which is why finding this one at Dollarama for just $5 was a pleasant surprise. It's a great activity for a rainy summer day or a weekend cottage getaway.
Price: $5
The views expressed in this Opinion article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.