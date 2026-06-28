15 Dollarama finds that are secretly identical to more expensive brand-name versions
Trust me, I've hacked it.
Dollarama is Canada's favourite dollar store, if I may be so bold as to proclaim. It's got everything you need, from groceries to home decor to art supplies to kitchen necessities — all for affordable prices. Which, in this economy, we need.
The only problem is that some products can be, let's say, of a quality to be desired. No matter how cheap some things are, there are some things that I simply wouldn't get at Dollarama (looking at you, wet wipes that came apart immediately).
That said, there are plenty of excellent high-quality products at Dollarama, too. Some are even identical to or better than their more expensive, name-brand counterparts. And that's the kind of deal I know you're looking for, so I've compiled a list just for you.
Here are 15 Dollarama products that are secretly the same, but at a fraction of the price.
Bread
It's white bread, it's Wonder Bread
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
Starting strong with a staple in many people's pantries: white bread. You cannot tell me this is not Wonder Bread. It's the same colour, texture, nutritional profile, flavour... Just for cheaper. And it's not that Wonder Bread is expensive; it's just more expensive than this Dollarama option! It's just one of many grocery products you can save money on here.
- Price: $2.25 (compared to $2.75 for Wonder Bread white bread at Dollarama)
Dorito dupes
Dorito dupes that are actually good
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
Having previously taste-tested many of Dollarama's dupe snack brands, I know that these "Tortilla Cheese Nacho" chips are virtually the same as Doritos. They're salty and cheesy — more flavourful than I expected — with the same crunch in a triangle shape we've all grown to love.
- Price: $2 for 170 grams (compared to Doritos at $3 for 170 grams at Dollarama)
Vinegar
Pantry staples are so cheap at Dollarama
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
Dollarama has a lot of cheap pantry staples that are available for a fraction of the cost of big grocery store brands. While you may not be able to name a vinegar brand off the top of your head, you'd potentially recognize Heinz or Allen's when you see them in store. Given that vinegar is a one-ingredient item, every brand is packaging the same product. For all-purpose vinegar, you can't go wrong with a Dollarama option.
- Price: $2.25 for 4 L (compared to $4.29 for Allen's at Canadian Tire)
Petroleum jelly
Vaseline dupe at Dollarama
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
Vaseline is so dominant in the petroleum jelly market that it's probably the only one you could think of. But here's a secret: it's just petroleum jelly... That's the only ingredient. So this Dollarama-brand option is the same thing for cheaper. It's a great all-purpose thing to keep in your bathroom as a moisturizer or makeup remover.
- Price: $1.50 for 100 grams (compared to $5.49 Vaseline at Shoppers Drug Mart)
Gua Sha tool
Are you on the gua sha train?
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
Moving away from food and into personal care, Dollarama carries these super cheap Gua Sha massage tools that are the same as anything a fancy spa or boutique shop will sell you. This one is made of rose quartz, a popular material alongside jade, plastic, and stainless steel. Ultimately, the material and shape will impact functionality, but this is about as standard as you can get for a gua sha tool.
- Price: $4.50 each (compared to $22.00 for a rose quartz gua sha tool at Sephora)
Hair Clips
Dollarama clips are just as good
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
Also in the personal care section at Dollarama are a ton of different hair accessories. I am a believer in buying quality products that don't immediately break upon use, so I was pleased to see these sturdy hair clips. They're made from thick plastic that seems pretty indestructible, and I like the colour and shape options. Put them side by side with the Goody brand, and you'll never notice a difference.
- Price: $2.00 for four clips (compared to $5.47 for four Goody clips on Amazon)
Loofah
Get your shower loofahs here
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
Like some other products on the list, we're looking at materials here. And this loofah is made from the same materials as any other loofah you'll buy at another store. While I don't think there is a dominant loofah brand name, you can find these for at least double the price at another everyday essentials store like London Drugs, or even $15+ at a spa or specialty store.
- Price: $2.75 each (compared to $5.77 for a similar one at Walmart)
Painkillers
Generic brands are so much cheaper
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
Other one-ingredient products that have been co-opted by name brands: acetaminophen and ibuprofen, AKA Tylenol and Advil. It's the same thing, but the generic version at Dollarama is a lot cheaper.
- Price: $4.50 for 50 ibuprofen caplets; $4.75 for 75 acetaminophen caplets (compared to $9.50 and $13.50 for Advil and Tylenol at the same quantities at Shoppers Drug Mart)
Glassware
Glassware at Dollarama is so good
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
The home and kitchen section of Dollarama is another place you can find cheap products that are the same as any name-brand option. The glassware section is particularly good. While, of course, glass can be better or worse quality, these standard water glasses are simple basics that compare to options at any other store.
- Price: $1.00 each (compared to everything between $1.00 at IKEA to $16.00 at Crate & Barrel)
Water bottle
I know it's not a Stanley...
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
Okay, okay, okay, I know this is not the exact same as the infamous Stanley tumbler that withstood a car fire, but it's so similar. The materials are high-quality and durable, and at the end of the day, it's a giant water bottle with a handle... Same, same. Plus, it's a fraction of the cost.
- Price: $5.00 each (compared to a Stanley option at $39.00)
Candles
Candles don't need to be expensive!
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
Candles can be shockingly expensive when you're buying them at specialty stores and boutiques. If you're buying it for a specific scent or characteristics (e.g., a wooden wick or made from wax), then you might want to buy something pricier. But for your standard run-of-the-mill candle? They're all the same. Dollarama had a ton of cute options!
- Price: $5.00 for a 400-gram candle (compared to $26.99 for a similar size at Bath & Body Works)
Storage baskets
Woven baskets at Dollarama
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
The same place you're going to buy expensive candles is where you'll also find overpriced baskets. So, head to Dollarama instead and snap these up! These woven baskets are both stylish and functional, perfect to house your throw blankets, extra pillows, or children's toys.
- Price: $5.00 each (compared to $14.99 for something similar at IKEA, though prices range for these across stores)
Weights
5 lbs is 5 lbs, right?
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
Gym folks can argue with me on this, but a weight is a weight — right? This 5-pound kettlebell may vary in aesthetic from a more expensive version, but it's ultimately a 5-pound kettlebell. Same shape, same weight, same functionality.
- Price: $5.00 (compared to $18.99 for the same weight on Amazon)
Plastic cups
Who needs Solo cups?
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
We literally call these "solo cups" because the brand Solo has done such a great job with their marketing. But let's not lose sight of what we're buying here: red plastic cups to drink beer out of at parties that you'll throw away afterward.
- Price: $1.50 for 15 16-oz cups (compared to $16.57 for the same quantity on Amazon)
Terracotta pots
Terracotta pots at Dollarama
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
I love houseplants and terracotta pots are my favourite type of pot to use because the material is excellent and helps keep them alive. Brand doesn't matter here — material does. And while this isn't an expensive item anywhere, I've certainly never seen them cheaper than at Dollarama.
- Price: $2.00 for three 3.5-inch pots (compared to $4.98 each for the same size at Home Depot)
There it is — all the things you can stop wasting money on at other stores and just get yourself to Dollarama instead!
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.