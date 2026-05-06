10 things I would never buy at Dollarama no matter how cheap they are
Learn from my mistakes 👎
I'm a certified Frugal Girl, which means I love a good deal. So, I'm always on the hunt for lower prices at stores like Dollarama, especially for basic items that don't really need to be name-brand or high-quality. I'd honestly rather save my money for things like traveling abroad or just trying to live in Vancouver than drop more money on everyday essentials.
I'll be the first to tell you Dollarama has solid options when it comes to home decor or kitchen goods, but the truth is that cheaper isn't always better. Trust me — I've purchased many items from Dollarama and other budget spots that just end up falling apart or don't last.
I'm now way more careful about what I save on and what I splurge on. So, learn from my mistakes and avoid these 10 things that I would never buy at Dollarama, no matter how cheap they are.
Wet wipes
Low quality wet wipes from Dollarama
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
Let's start with my most recent disappointment: these wet wipes from Dollarama. Yes, they were only $2.50, but they were terrible quality. They rip immediately upon being taken out of the packaging and fell apart further when I used them to wipe down surfaces.
Just to avoid the sheer annoyance of something breaking immediately upon use, I'd pay more for higher-quality stuff.
Headphones
Dollarama headphones
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
I'm an Android girl, so I'm not going to be buying AirPods any time soon. Still, I've tried all kinds of headphones over the years, ranging from a few dollars to more expensive options, and they vary wildly in sound, comfort, and overall quality with price.
It's so annoying when headphones stop working after just a few uses, so I simply don't trust that $5.70 is going to buy me something worthwhile. I don't think you need to go for the most expensive option, but it's probably better to spend a little more for the quality here.
Markers
Dollarama markers
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
There was a time when I wanted to try those adult colouring books, so I bought some cheap markers to try it out. Well, they dried out within a few uses, and I never came back to it. Then, I tried my friend's fancy watercolour markers and saw the difference that quality makes... Yeah, I'm not going back for dollar-store options again.
Do yourself a favour and invest in quality products for your hobbies!
Paintbrushes
Dollarama paintbrushes
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
In the same vein, I don't buy my paintbrushes at Dollarama. When I tried to get into painting (yes, I'm a hobby dabbler — I like to try things out), I didn't invest in quality brushes, and it really made a difference.
All the little hairs from the brush would fall off and get into the paint, and it was nearly impossible to get them out. I promise you that spending a few more dollars will be worth the hassle!
Carabiners
Dollarama carabeners
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
Though I have no reason to purchase a carabiner, this is fundamentally the type of thing I wouldn't buy at Dollarama. It's supposed to hold you up in the air by a rope! Or whatever super outdoorsy people do. I really think your safety is worth more than $2.75, and I would invest in some higher-quality options.
This logic applies to other things that are meant to hold firm and not break. Think locks, chains, or safety boxes.
Cotton pads
Dollarama cotton pads
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
Bringing it back to point #1: learn from my mistakes. I bought these Dollarama cotton pads fairly recently, thinking, "How different can they be?" Turns out, very different. The quality is just not there. As soon as they're wet with your makeup remover or other product, they start to shred and come apart.
So, unless you like little pieces of cotton fluff all over your face, I'd invest in a more expensive brand.
Rackets and sports equipment
Dollarama sports equipment
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
You are literally meant to hit things with a racket, so you want something that's not going to immediately fall apart. Or, if children are using them, they need to withstand rough handling and throwing around.
I'm just going to say it — you get what you pay for. At just a couple of bucks each, I can't imagine these are staying intact for more than a few uses. Invest in some quality sports gear, and you'll be able to play for much longer.
Vegetable or flower bulbs
Dollarama onion bulbs
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
I'm not a gardener, so you can weigh in here if you want. But I'm genuinely curious how old these onion bulbs are (plus the other vegetable and flower ones I saw at Dollarama). I feel that they might dry out or even rot if they're not properly stored.
If I take up gardening one day, I'm going to head to a plant nursery instead, on the assumption that they source higher-quality plants and know how to store them properly for the best results.
Underwear
Dollarama underwear
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
I'm all for finding cost-effective options for wardrobe basics, but these Dollarama underwear options are just not it. They're not cute, the fabric feels cheap, and there are super limited style options.
I just feel that we can collectively do better than this.
Oreo knock-offs
Oreos and the Dollarama knock-offs
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
Dollarama has a lot of knock-off food products — some are good, some are not so good. I can say with absolute certainty that their Oreo knock-offs fall squarely in the latter category. They're dry, have hardly any icing, and just don't taste the same. Yes, they're $1.50 for the package, but I promise you it's worth spending an extra toonie for the real thing.
I know finding good deals is a priority for many people struggling in today's economy, and I totally get that. But some things are simply worth spending more on.
Go forth and shop wisely, my friend.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.