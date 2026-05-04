7 high-paying TTC jobs that get you up to $50 an hour or $195,000 a year
Trades workers get extra pay! 🤑
There are open positions at the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) that you can apply for now.
With these high-paying jobs, you can make up to $50 an hour or $195,000 a year!
The transit agency is looking for people to work as engineers, communications advisors, technicians, plumbers and other roles.
If you want to apply for a position, here are a few high-paying TTC jobs and what you need to know about education and experience requirements.
Senior Communications Advisor
Salary: $96,460 to $120,611.40 a year
Company: TTC
Who Should Apply: You need a post-secondary degree or diploma in communications, journalism, public/media relations, or an equivalent discipline, along with several years of related work experience.
Knowledge of the corporate communications field and communications, journalism and public relations concepts, principles and techniques is required.
You must have research, writing, editing and presentation skills, proficiency with Microsoft Office, and knowledge of desktop design, publication/production/presentation software and new technologies, digital and social media communications and print, television and/or radio production.
The ability to exercise discretion and sensitivity, establish effective internal/external working relationships, and organize and prioritize work while meeting stringent deadlines is required.
The deadline is May 13, 2026.
Plumber
Salary: $49.37 an hour
Company: TTC
Who Should Apply: You must have a valid Plumber Certificate of Qualification (306-A) that's normally obtained through grade 12 education and the successful completion of the apprenticeship training program for the plumbing trade.
Also, you must be able to comprehend verbal and written instructions.
A valid Ontario Class G driver's license is required. You'll have to attend and successfully complete training for truck drivers and pass the written and practical tests needed to obtain a Class D driver's license.
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You must be able to provide a set of hand tools as per TTC's established tool list for the position.
The deadline is May 8, 2026.
310T Bus Garage Foreperson/Team Lead
Salary: $115,107.20 to $125,153.60 a year
Company: TTC
Who Should Apply: You must have a valid Truck & Coach Technician Certificate (310-T) and a post-secondary degree or diploma in bus/truck/coach and automotive technology, mechanical, electrical or electronic, or the equivalent of technical school graduation.
Also, you need to have work experience in an environment where diesel/gas/hybrid/electric automotive components and large commercial vehicle bodies would be inspected, maintained and repaired to safety critical standards and prepared for service.
You must have a valid Ontario Class G driver's license with the ability to obtain a Class CZ license.
The deadline is May 15, 2026.
Coach Technician
Salary: $50.72 an hour, plus a $1.75 per hour skilled trade premium
Company: TTC
Who Should Apply: You must have a valid Truck & Coach Technician Certificate of Qualification (310-T) license and/or a Red Seal license.
The completion of grade 12 or its recognized equivalent is required.
Also, you need a valid Ontario Class G driver's license with the ability to upgrade to a Class CZ license.
You must be able to provide and maintain a set of hand tools as per TTC's established tool list for the position.
The deadline is May 15, 2026.
Head, Revenue Protection
Salary: $156,829.40 to $195,941.20 year
Company: TTC
Who Should Apply: You must have a post-secondary degree in business administration, statistics, analytics, public administration or a related discipline, or an equivalent combination of education and experience.
Also, you need experience developing and executing policies, initiatives and performance frameworks aligned with corporate and budgetary objectives.
Experience using data to inform strategy and operational decision-making is needed as well.
Knowledge of revenue protection, fare inspection, and enforcement within a large, customer-facing transit or public-sector organization is required for this job.
You must have leadership, communication, negotiation, interpersonal, problem-solving and analytical skills.
Also, you must be able to adapt and respond effectively in a complex, evolving environment and lead a unionized workforce, manage employee relations and drive accountability, performance and succession planning.
The deadline is May 15, 2026.
Metal Fabricator (Fitter)
Salary: $48.12 an hour, plus a $1.75 per hour skilled trade premium
Company: TTC
Who Should Apply: You must have a valid Metal Fabricator Certificate of Qualification (437A).
The completion of grade 12, or its recognized equivalent, and the completion of the Metal Fabricator (Fitter) apprenticeship training program are required.
Also, you must have a valid Ontario Class G driver's license.
You must be able to wear a respirator, complete the American Welding Society (AWS) certifications for MIG, TIG and Stick welding, and maintain a set of tools for this job.
The deadline is May 10, 2026.
Design Engineer, Electrical
Salary: $96,460 to $120,611.40 a year
Company: TTC
Who Should Apply: You need a university degree in electrical engineering or an equivalent combination of education and experience.
Also, you must be a licensed professional engineer with Professional Engineers Ontario.
You need experience with reviewing, checking, and approving electrical designs prepared by internal teams or external consultants.
This job requires you to have knowledge of electrical engineering principles, electrical design methods and systems used in complex infrastructure environments, and the Ontario Electrical Safety Code and relevant codes, standards, and regulations.
You must be proficient with Bentley MicroStation CADD for preparing and reviewing technical drawings, Microsoft Office, and related engineering applications.
Analytical, problem-solving, technical writing, and communication skills are needed.
The ability to work independently within established engineering practices and collaborate with technical staff, trades personnel, suppliers, manufacturers and regulatory agencies is also required for this job.
The deadline is May 10, 2026.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.