10 majestic Ontario natural wonders to visit this summer if you've already seen Niagara Falls
Start planning those summer adventures!
Niagara Falls is one of Ontario's most famous natural wonders, but there's no shortage of other jaw-dropping gems waiting to be explored this summer.
From crystal-clear swimming holes and hidden islands to unique landscapes and ancient caves, these spots are perfect for a warm-weather escape.
Here are 10 natural wonders in Ontario to visit this summer if you've already seen Niagara Falls.
Topaz Lake
Price: $12.25 + for daily vehicle permit
Address: 960 Hwy. 637, Killarney, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can discover this secret "sapphire blue" swimming hole encircled by white cliffs right here in Ontario. Nestled in scenic Killarney Provincial Park, this hidden gem can be found at the end of an 11-kilometre hike along the La Cloche Silhouette Trail.
It's one of the bluest lakes in the park and is a stunning natural wonder to visit for a summer adventure. Be aware: the round-trip journey can take 7 to 8 hours, so it's a good idea to book a campsite if you plan to enjoy this spot.
The Grotto
Price: $10 entry fee, $17.50 parking fee per vehicle. Free entry from June 19 to September 7, 2026, with the Canada Strong Pass.
Address: Cyprus Lake Rd., Tobermory, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy a little slice of the Mediterranean right here in Ontario. The Grotto is an iconic natural wonder located on the sparkling shores of Bruce Peninsula National Park.
The ancient sea cave offers beautiful views of limestone cliffs and azure waters, making you feel like you're in the tropics.
Don't be fooled; the water temperatures at the nearby beach are actually quite chilly, so be prepared for a refreshing dip.
It's a popular summer destination, and reservations are required from May 1 to October 31.
Ouimet Canyon
Price: $12.25 + day use fee
When: May 15, 2026, to October 30, 2026
Address: Greenwich Lake Rd., Pass Lake, ON
Why You Need to Go: This breathtaking natural wonder in Ontario is often called "Canada's answer to the Grand Canyon." With its dramatic cliffs and desert-like beauty, it feels like a slice of Arizona hidden in the north.
Ouimet Canyon is a spectacular 150-metre-wide gorge where sheer rock walls plunge nearly 100 metres to the canyon floor below, creating one of the province's most jaw-dropping landscapes.
Formed thousands of years ago by glacial meltwater, the canyon is known for its rare plant life and cooler microclimate at the bottom, which supports Arctic alpine species not usually found this far south.
You can stroll along an easy scenic boardwalk through the forest before reaching lookout platforms perched above the canyon's edge. From there, you'll get sweeping views across the rugged cliffs and deep chasm below, making it an unforgettable stop for a summer road trip through Northern Ontario.
Ouimet Canyon Provincial Park Website
Flowerpot Island
Price: $10 entry fee, plus ferry fee
Address: 121 Chi sin tib dek Rd., Tobermory, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can find turquoise water and tropical-looking scenery without ever leaving Ontario. This stunning island feels like a hidden paradise, with clear blue waves and rugged shoreline views that will transport you to the Bahamas.
One of its most famous sights is the towering "flowerpot rock pillars," the natural formations that inspired the island's name. Beyond these iconic limestone stacks, you can explore sea caves, visit a historic lighthouse and discover rare plant species scattered throughout the landscape.
The island is also a dream for outdoor enthusiasts, with scenic trails winding through the area, sparkling water perfect for a summer swim and campsites where you can spend the night under the stars.
To visit, you'll need to arrive by boat; several cruise operators offer trips to the island from Tobermory.
Sandbanks Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 + for daily vehicle permit
Address: 3004 County Rd. 12, Picton, ON
Why You Need To Go: If white sand shores, rolling dunes, and sparkling waves sound like your idea of the perfect summer getaway, you'll want to add this natural wonder to your plans.
Sandbanks boasts three beautiful beaches which, according to the website, "are among the best in Canada."
It's also home to the world's largest baymouth barrier dune formation, and you'll feel like you're in another world as you wander along the large, powdery dunes and gaze across the turquoise water.
Outlet and Lakeshore beaches have shallow entries, but Dunes Beach has a steep drop-off for more experienced swimmers.
Bathtub Island
Price: $12.25 + for daily vehicle permit
When: Opening May 1, 2026
Address: Katherine Cove, ON
Why You Need To Go: This swimming hole is a truly magical spot to float this summer. Bathtub Island is a surreal, basin-shaped rock formation filled with clear, warm water, creating a sheltered pool where you can drift the day away.
This natural wonder is located within scenic Lake Superior Provincial Park. To reach it, you can park at the Katherine Cove day-use area and follow a short half-kilometre hike along the Lake Superior Coastal Trail, which hugs the dramatic shoreline and offers sweeping views of the lake along the way.
Nearby, Katherine Cove is also worth a stop, with its sandy beach and shallow waters ideal for a refreshing swim.
Cheltenham Badlands
Price: $10 + per vehicle
When: 2026 opening date to be announced
Address: 1739 Olde Base Line Rd., Caledon, ON
Why You Need To Go: You don't need a rocketship to feel like you've travelled to outer space. This natural wonder near Toronto is nothing short of otherworldly. Known for its striking, Mars-like rolling red hills, the landscape is unlike anywhere else in the province, with vivid iron-rich terrain shaped by centuries of erosion.
A raised boardwalk trail takes you through the fragile environment, offering up-close views of the surreal formations while protecting the land beneath.
According to the Ontario Heritage Trust, "the site is one of the most recognizable and visited natural heritage landmarks in Southern Ontario."
Ontario Heritage Trust website
Elora Quarry
Price: $12.50 per adult
When: June 12 to Labour Day, 2026
Address: 319 Wellington County Rd., Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: Just over an hour from Toronto, this dreamy natural wonder is a magical spot for a summer escape.
Elora Quarry Conservation Area is home to a breathtaking swimming hole where vivid turquoise water sits at the base of towering 40-foot limestone cliffs, creating a dramatic natural amphitheatre that feels like a little slice of paradise.
It's a dreamy place to spend a warm day, with a small sandy beach where you can stretch out in the sun between swims and take in the views of the cliffs rising all around you.
Because it's such a popular seasonal escape, the quarry often fills up quickly in summer, so reservations are typically required in advance to secure entry.
Manitoulin Island
Price: Ferry fee
Why you need to go: Manitoulin Island sits in the sparkling blue waters of Lake Huron and makes for an epic summer getaway.
As the largest freshwater island in the world, it's packed with natural beauty and scenic places to explore. From the cascading beauty of Bridal Veil Falls to the soft sands of Providence Bay Beach, there's no shortage of spots made for sunny days outdoors.
The iconic Cup & Saucer Trail is another highlight, offering dramatic cliffside views over the island's forested landscape.
Beyond the well-known stops, you can also take in sweeping vistas at East Bluff Lookout, wander the quiet shoreline of Misery Bay Provincial Nature Reserve, or visit the historic Manitowaning Lighthouse for a glimpse into the island's past.
Bonnechere Caves
Price: $25 per adult
Address: 1247 Fourth Chute Rd., Eganville, ON
When: Reopening during the May long weekend of 2026
Why you need to go: To explore one of Ontario's most fascinating underground wonders, you'll need to head beneath the surface.
Bonnechere Caves is a remarkable network of winding passageways and rocky caverns that stretches deep below the ground, revealing a hidden world shaped over millions of years.
The caves are believed to "have been the bottom of a tropical sea 500 million years ago," offering a rare chance to quite literally step back in time.
Inside, you can spot ancient marine fossils embedded in the rock, shimmering stalactites hanging from the cave ceilings, and a variety of other geological formations that make the experience feel almost otherworldly.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.