Ontario's Hidden Swimming Hole Is Surrounded By White Cliffs & Has 'Sapphire Blue' Water
If you're looking for a magical place to take a dip this summer, then you'll want to check out this secret swimming hole. Nestled amongst white cliffs, Topaz Lake is a stunning place to discover, but it's quite an adventure to get there.
The bright blue pool is tucked away amidst the rugged landscape of Killarney Provincial Park, which is about a four hour drive from Toronto.
The swimming hole can be found along the La Cloche Silhouette Trail, which is a 78 kilometre loop. Luckily, you don't have to do the entire loop in order to get to the water, but it's still quite a trek.
You can access the trail from the George Lake campground at the dog beach and follow it clockwise until you reach Topaz Lake. The full distance is around 21 kilometres, and will take about seven or eight hours, so you may want to book a campsite and divide the adventure over two days.
Along the way, you'll pass through a forest range filled with wildflowers and animals, as well as blue lakes and views of white quartzite mountains.
Topaz Lake has "sapphire blue water" and is actually one of the bluest lake in the park, which is where it gets its name. It's a gorgeous place to swim, so the long journey pays off.
Another gorgeous trail to explore in the park is The Crack, which leads to panoramic views and majestic white cliffs. If you're up for an adventure this summer, then Topaz Lake is a breathtaking place to visit.
Topaz Lake
Price: Prices vary
Address: 960 ON-637, Killarney, ON
Why You Need To Go: This sapphire blue swimming hole is a majestic place to explore.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.