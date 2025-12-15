Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Summary

Niagara Falls could become the 'Las Vegas of the North' with a theme park and multiple casinos

Doug Ford has big plans for the destination.

A waterfall with fireworks.

Niagara Falls at night.

Songquan Deng | Dreamstime
Lead Writer, Travel

Niagara Falls is about to get a major glow-up. Today, the Ontario government launched its Destination Niagara Strategy, an initiative to transform the region into a globally recognized tourism hotspot.

The multibillion-dollar plan, which has been referred to as "building the Las Vegas of the North," will bring new attractions, support local arts and culture, and make travel in the region easier.

It also aims to increase Niagara's annual visitors from 13 million to 25 million, doubling the region's tourism impact and adding an estimated $3 billion to Ontario's GDP.

"Niagara is home to the world-famous Niagara Falls, one of the most iconic tourism destinations on earth, along with a host of world-class restaurants, wineries, hotels, cultural events and so much more," Premier Doug Ford said in a press release.

"Our Destination Niagara Strategy will unlock the region's full potential, supporting workers and creating new opportunities for tourists and families from Ontario and around the world to come and experience the best that the region has to offer."

The strategy features five key pillars: tourism attractions, world-class gaming, wine and culinary tourism, arts and culture, and transportation development.

Potential plans and projects include a new observation wheel, multiple "world-class" casinos, expanded GO service, the conversion of the Toronto Power Generating Station into a boutique hotel, and airport improvements to allow flights from around the world.

The government is also looking into options for a brand-new signature theme park attraction and a possible new Niagara River Line attraction, which would be an all-season automated electric tram running 3.8 kilometres through Queen Victoria Park.

The suspended capsules would offer visitors amazing views of Niagara Falls while allowing them to easily reach the area's top attractions.

The government is teaming up with Niagara Parks to explore private-sector partnerships and grow tourism in the region. As part of this, Niagara Parks is rolling out a series of procurement opportunities, including:

  • Developing a next-level observation wheel in Niagara Falls, comparable to those in other major cities such as London and Las Vegas.
  • Redeveloping the historic Ontario Power Generating Station to create a new guest experience.
  • Revitalizing the Niagara Parks Marina at Miller's Creek into a world-class recreation destination.

"We are protecting Niagara's globally recognized tourism sector and unlocking the region's enormous potential as an economic engine of the province," said Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming.

"Through this strategy, our government is investing in Niagara's broader prosperity, which will strengthen the communities, workers and industries that keep our province moving."

Canada News
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

