Canada's favourite grocery stores for 2025 were revealed and these are the top retailers
A grocery store chain in Quebec beat some national retailers, including Walmart. 👀
A new report has revealed the grocery stores in Canada that are the best for shoppers.
Supercentre format stores like Costco and discount retailers like No Frills dominated the ranking.
Dunnhumby, a data science company focused on helping retailers and brands, recently released the 2025 Retailer Preference Index.
It has a detailed analysis of the Canadian grocery market that combines financial performance with customer perceptions.
The grocery store ranking is based on these five pillars:
- price, promotions and rewards (base prices, loyalty programs, private brands, etc.)
- quality (product offerings, customer service, store ambiance, etc.)
- digital (online shopping, store app, etc.)
- speed and convenience (store locations, checkout experience, etc.)
- operations (accurate pricing, consistent shopping experience, etc.)
Dunnhumby said that the most popular retailers tend to be food discount, club and supercentre format stores.
Here are the top five grocery stores in Canada, according to the 2025 Retailer Preference Index:
- Costco
- Maxi
- Food Basics
- Real Canadian Superstore
- No Frills
Just like last year, Costco is the top grocery store and Canada's number one overall brand.
It scored above market average in all categories except "speed and convenience."
Maxi, a discount grocery retailer based in Quebec, moved up from fifth to second place in the 2025 ranking.
No Frills also jumped three spots this year to fifth place.
After those top five retailers, Super C is sixth, Walmart is seventh, FreshCo is eighth, and Dominion is ninth in this ranking.
Dunnhumby also collected data on other retailers that sell groceries, like Dollarama and Amazon.
But those weren't in the ranking because it focuses on retailers that offer "the full complement of typical grocery offerings."
If Amazon were included, it would have ranked eighth overall in Canada.
But Dunnhumby noted that the retailer's scores for every single pillar dropped this year.
It could be a result of Amazon being "unable to compete" with the prices offered by discount retailers and not having the same quality of products as grocery stores.
Also, Dunnhumby said the buy Canadian trend could impact Amazon more than other American retailers, like Costco, because those retailers have stores in Canada.
