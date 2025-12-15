Canada Pension Plan payments for December 2025 are going out early — Here's when & how much
December is rolling right along, and if you count on monthly government payments like the Canada Pension Plan, there's an early holiday surprise headed your way.
The next CPP payment is landing earlier than usual, which means you'll have that extra bit of financial breathing room right before the holidays.
These early deposits from both CPP and Old Age Security are an exception for December only, timed so that they don't fall right in the middle of the holidays and year‑end closures.
CPP payments aren't just for retirees either. This federal program also supports people living with a disability in Canada, surviving spouses and children of deceased contributors, and others who've paid into the plan through work in Canada.
Looking ahead to 2026, monthly CPP payments are going up by 2% in January, thanks to an annual cost-of-living adjustment tied to the consumer price index. That bump hasn't kicked in yet, but it's just around the corner.
Here's what to know about your Canada Pension Plan December payment from Service Canada — including how much you could receive, who qualifies and when exactly the early payment is dropping in your account.
How does the Canada Pension Plan work?
If you've ever had a job in Canada, chances are you've been paying into the Canada Pension Plan through automatic deductions on your paycheque. Those contributions build over time and turn into monthly income when you retire or become eligible for benefits.
You can apply for CPP as early as age 60, but your monthly payment will be lower if you start before 65. Waiting until 65 gets you the full amount based on what you've paid in. If you delay even longer, your payment increases — but only until age 70. After that, there's no extra benefit to waiting.
Once your payments begin, the amount is locked in for life and can never go down. However, your CPP pension does get adjusted each January to account for inflation, so you might see small increases over time.
To avoid delays or lost mail, you can set up direct deposit through your Service Canada account. That way, your monthly CPP payment goes straight to your bank account — no more trips to the bank required.
Who is eligible for the Canada Pension Plan?
To qualify for Canada Pension Plan retirement benefits, you need to be at least 60 years old and have made at least one valid contribution. If you've worked in Canada and had CPP deducted from your pay, you likely meet the criteria.
If you've gone through a separation or divorce, it's possible to split CPP credits with your former partner. This process could increase your monthly payments or even help you qualify if you haven't contributed yourself.
You don't have to stop working to collect CPP. As long as you're between 60 and 70, you can receive the pension and still earn a paycheque. If you keep contributing while working, you might also qualify for the post-retirement benefit — an extra top-up added to your regular CPP payments.
CPP disability and survivor benefits
The Canada Pension Plan extends far beyond retirement payments, offering several benefit types that protect Canadians during difficult life circumstances.
Post-Retirement Benefit: If you're between 60 and 70, working and already receiving CPP or QPP, you could get an extra monthly top-up. These additional payments come from continued CPP contributions made while you're still employed.
CPP Disability Benefit: This offers financial help to people under 65 who have a severe and long-term disability that keeps them from working. To qualify, you'll need enough CPP contributions and medical proof showing you're unable to work in any kind of job.
Post-Retirement Disability Benefit: If you develop a disability between ages 60 and 65 after already starting your CPP retirement pension, this benefit can step in. It provides support when you're no longer eligible for the standard disability option.
CPP Survivor's Pension: If someone who paid into CPP dies, their spouse or common-law partner may receive monthly survivor payments. The amount depends on how much the deceased contributed and how old the survivor is.
CPP Children's Benefits: These monthly payments go to children of contributors who have died or become disabled. They continue until the child turns 18 — or up to 25 if they're still in school.
If you're eligible for more than one of these CPP benefits, Service Canada will bundle them into a single monthly payment.
How to apply for the Canada Pension Plan
Deciding when to apply for CPP depends on your financial situation and retirement plans. You can start any time between age 60 and 70 — applying earlier gives you income sooner, while waiting means bigger monthly payments for life.
Once you know when you want your pension to begin, the application process is pretty simple. The fastest way is through your My Service Canada Account, where you can complete and submit the application online in just a few steps.
If you prefer a paper option, you can download the CPP application form, fill it out at your own pace, and either mail it in or drop it off at a Service Canada office.
According to Service Canada, online applications are processed in about four weeks. Paper forms take longer — up to four months in some cases. So if you're hoping for a quicker turnaround, digital is the way to go.
How is the Canada Pension Plan calculated?
Your Canada Pension Plan payments are calculated based on how much and how long you've contributed, along with the age you decide to start collecting.
Starting at 60 will reduce your monthly amount by up to 36% compared to the full pension you'd get at 65. Waiting past 65 increases your payment — up to 42% more if you delay until age 70. Once you lock in a start date, that becomes your base amount for life. The only changes after that come from annual inflation adjustments, which usually happen in January.
Your earnings history matters too. The more you earned — and the more consistently you contributed — the higher your CPP payment. Years with lower income or gaps in employment can bring that number down.
That said, Service Canada may exclude certain periods to improve your average. This includes time spent raising children, dealing with a disability or living with little or no income.
If you're working while collecting CPP before age 70, those extra contributions can earn you the post-retirement benefit, which adds to your monthly total.
To get an estimate tailored to your situation, log in to your My Service Canada Account or try the online Retirement Income Calculator.
How much does the Canada Pension Plan pay?
In 2025, the maximum monthly Canada Pension Plan payment for someone starting at age 65 is $1,433. But that's the upper limit — to qualify for it, you'd need to have contributed the maximum amount every year for most of your working life.
According to Service Canada, the average monthly payment for new retirees at 65 this year is closer to $850.
Here are the maximum monthly amounts for other CPP benefits in 2025:
- Post-retirement benefit (at age 65): Up to $49.39
- Disability benefit: Up to $1,673.24
- Post-retirement disability benefit: $598.49 (flat rate)
- Survivor's pension (under 65): Up to $770.88
- Survivor's pension (65 and over): Up to $859.80
- Child benefit (under 18 or full-time student): $301.77 (flat rate)
- Child benefit (part-time student aged 19-25): $150.89 (flat rate)
- Combined survivor's and retirement pension (at 65): Up to $1,449.53
- Combined survivor's and disability benefit: Up to $1,683.57
If you qualify for more than one benefit, Service Canada will roll them into a single monthly payment. Just note that you might not always get the full combined maximum — there are limits on how much can be paid out overall.
The December 2025 CPP payments will be the last ones at these amounts. Starting in January, your CPP pension — as well as any other top-ups you qualify for — will be increased by 2%. That means, for example, that if you're receiving a monthly payment of $850 right now, it should increase to about $867 next month.
To see what you personally qualify for, log in to your My Service Canada Account or try out the Retirement Income Calculator.
Is the Canada Pension Plan taxable?
Yes, Canada Pension Plan payments are considered taxable income. But unlike a regular paycheque, taxes aren't automatically deducted unless you ask for it.
To avoid owing money at tax time, you can request that income tax be taken off your CPP each month. This can be done easily through your My Service Canada Account or by submitting a tax deduction request form.
If you don't set up deductions and your total income is high enough, the CRA might ask you to make quarterly tax instalments during the year.
If you live outside Canada, different rules apply. Non-residents automatically have taxes withheld from their CPP payments, so there's no need to set up voluntary deductions.
Does Quebec have its own pension plan?
Yes, Quebec has its own pension program called the Quebec Pension Plan, or QPP. It works much like the Canada Pension Plan — the rules and structure are very similar — but it's managed separately by the province.
Which plan you pay into depends on where you work. If your jobs have all been in Quebec, you'll receive QPP benefits. If you've worked in both Quebec and other provinces, your contributions are combined automatically so you don't lose credit for any of your working years.
QPP payments go out each month, just like CPP. For December 2025, Quebec's pension payment will be issued on Tuesday, December 30 — it's not coming early like the CPP deposit.
When are the Canada Pension Plan payment dates?
Canada Pension Plan payments usually land on the third-to-last business day of each month. However, for December only, they're going out a full week early — the next payment is set for Monday, December 22.
If you've set up direct deposit, your money will show up in your bank account on the official payment date. For those still receiving cheques by mail, they may arrive a bit early — but they're typically post-dated to match the scheduled deposit day, so double-check before heading to the bank.
Looking ahead, here are all the confirmed Canada Pension Plan payment dates for 2026:
- January 28, 2026
- February 25, 2026
- March 27, 2026
- April 28, 2026
- May 27, 2026
- June 26, 2026
- July 29, 2026
- August 27, 2026
- September 25, 2026
- October 28, 2026
- November 26, 2026
- December 22, 2026
