Canada is increasing a bunch of benefits soon — Here's how much more you can get in 2026
Income thresholds are rising too! 👀 💸
Heads up, Canada — a bunch of government benefits are going up next year, and that could mean extra money landing in your bank account.
Every year, the Canada Revenue Agency adjusts the federal tax brackets and certain benefit payments, like the Canada Child Benefit and the GST/HST Credit, to match inflation.
For the 2026-27 benefit year, that increase has officially been set at 2%, tied to the consumer price index (CPI) numbers from this year.
That might not sound huge, but for anyone getting monthly or quarterly government payments, the totals can add up.
In most cases, the income thresholds for eligibility are also increasing by the same amount, which could push some people into qualifying for benefits they didn't get before — or unlock even more cash for anyone already receiving them whose income didn't change this year.
For this list, we're focusing on recurring benefits only, rather than one-time tax credits (most of which are also getting a boost of 2%, for what it's worth).
Here are the Canadian benefits increasing in 2026, what's changing and how it could impact your wallet next year.
GST/HST Credit
The GST/HST Credit is a tax-free payment issued quarterly (in July, October, January and April) to help lower-income Canadians recover some of the goods and services tax (GST) or harmonized sales tax (HST) they pay on everyday essentials. How much you get depends on your household income and size.
For the 2026-27 benefit year, the maximum credit for a singe adult is increasing to $543, up from $533 in 2025. Couples can receive up to $712, plus an additional $187 for each child.
For a family of four, that adds up to $1,086 annually — or $271.50 per quarter.
Income thresholds are also going up. The credit will start to phase out once your family's 2025 net income hits $46,432, and the phase-in threshold for single adults has risen slightly to $11,564. That means more people may qualify, and those who already do could see a bit more on their next payment.
This credit follows a July-to-June benefit year, so the increase takes effect when the new benefit year begins in July and is based on your 2025 tax return. There are still two more payments left for the current benefit year in January and April, before the first payment under the new amounts will be deposited on July 3, 2026.
Canada Workers Benefit
The Canada Workers Benefit (CWB) is a refundable tax credit that supports Canadians who are working but earning a low income. It includes a basic amount and a disability supplement, and your eligibility depends on your income and family situation.
Because the CWB is tied to the tax year rather than the benefit year, the increase you'll see in 2026 actually reflects 2025's inflation rate of 2.7%, making it a slightly larger jump than the other benefits on this list.
For your 2025 tax return, which affects payments in 2026, single workers without children can receive up to $1,633, while families can get as much as $2,813.
If you're eligible for the disability supplement, that amount is rising to $843 per person.
Income thresholds are also rising. The benefit will start to phase out at $26,855 for singles and $30,639 for families. The secondary earner exemption has also gone up slightly to $16,386.
Half of your CWB is paid out in advance through the Advanced Canada Workers Benefit (ACWB), split up into three payments in July, October and January. That means each advance payment could have up to $272.17 for singles or $468.83 for families, plus up to $140.50 for each person eligible for the disability supplement.
These advance payments for the 2026-27 period will still be based on your 2025 tax return and 2025 CWB rates, with the other half coming when you file your tax return in the spring. The first advance payment under the new amounts will be issued on July 10, 2026.
Canada Child Benefit
The Canada Child Benefit (CCB) is a monthly tax-free payment that helps parents and guardians cover the cost of raising kids. It's based on your household income, how many children you have in your care and their ages.
Starting in July 2026, the maximum annual CCB will increase to $8,157 per child under age 6 and $6,883 for kids aged 6 to 17. That's a yearly boost of $160 and $135, respectively, over this year's rates.
The new amounts work out to a maximum of $679.75 a month for younger kids, and $573.58 monthly at age 6 and above.
Phase-out thresholds are also climbing at the same rate. The first reduction now kicks in once your adjusted family net income exceeds $38,237, with a second phase-out kicking in at $82,847. If you make more than that, you could still see a payment — it will just get gradually reduced as your income increases.
These new rates take effect in July, with the first monthly payment under the updated amounts set to arrive on July 20, 2026. At that point, income levels and eligibility will also switch over to the 2025 tax year.
Child Disability Benefit
The Child Disability Benefit is a tax-free supplement for families raising a child under 18 with a severe and prolonged disability. It's paid monthly along with the Canada Child Benefit, and the amount you get is based on your adjusted family net income.
For the 2026-27 benefit year, the maximum Child Disability Benefit amount is increasing to $3,480 per eligible child — up from $3,411 this year. That works out to a maximum of $290 per eligible child each month.
The income level where payments begin to decrease is also moving higher, rising to $82,847.
These changes also take effect with the start of the new benefit year in July. The updated amounts will show up in your monthly CCB payment on July 20, 2026, based on your 2025 tax return.
Canada Disability Benefit
The Canada Disability Benefit (CDB) is a new monthly payment introduced in July 2025 to support working-age adults with disabilities. It's available to Canadians aged 18 to 64 who are approved for the Disability Tax Credit (DTC), and the amount you receive depends on your income.
In its first year, the maximum annual payment has been $2,400, or $200 per month. The benefit is indexed to inflation, meaning payments will go up each July to reflect changes in the cost of living.
While the exact CDB increase for the 2026 benefit year hasn't been shared yet, a spokesperson for Employment and Social Development Canada confirmed to Narcity via email that the benefit amount will be adjusted each July based on the CPI.
"Information about the specific amounts by which the CDB will be increased are not yet available," the spokesperson said. "This information will become available closer to the adjustment date in July 2026."
Assuming a 2% increase like all the CRA-managed benefits, the new maximum for 2026-27 would be roughly $2,448 annually — or $204 per month. Income thresholds would likely rise by a similar percentage.
The first CDB payment at the new rate is set to land on July 20, 2026.
Canada Pension Plan
The Canada Pension Plan (CPP) is a monthly taxable benefit that replaces part of your income in retirement. The amount depends on your contributions, how long you've paid into the system, and when you start collecting. Once you're eligible, you’ll receive payments for life.
CPP benefits are reviewed every January to keep up with inflation. For 2026, Service Canada has announced that payments are increasing by 2%, based on the consumer price index.
While the exact figures haven't been officially published as of the time of writing, a 2% increase means the new monthly maximum amounts will be approximately:
- $1,461.66 for the base CPP retirement pension (starting at age 65)
- $50.38 for the post-retirement benefit (at age 65)
- $1,706.70 for the disability benefit
- $610.46 for the post-retirement disability benefit
- $786.30 (if under 65) to $877.00 (if 65 or older) for the survivor's pension
- $307.81 (if under 18 or a full-time student) to $153.91 (if a part-time student) for the children's benefit
- $1,478.52 for the combined survivor's and retirement pension (at age 65)
- $1,717.24 for the combined survivor's pension and disability benefit (at age 65)
Remember, these are the maximums — most people receive less, depending on their specific contribution history.
The first payment at the updated rates will go out on January 28, 2026.
Old Age Security
Old Age Security (OAS) is a monthly pension payment from Service Canada for Canadians aged 65 and up. Unlike other pension programs like the Canada Pension Plan, your work history is not a factor in OAS eligibility.
OAS is one of the few benefits that's actually reviewed four times a year — in January, April, July and October — and adjusted as needed to keep up with inflation. Once you're eligible, your payment amount won't go down, even if the cost of living does.
For January to March 2026, Service Canada has announced that OAS payments are going up by 0.3%, reflecting a total increase of 2% over the past year. While exact updated amounts haven't been published yet, that increase would bring the maximum monthly payments to roughly $742.31 for those aged 65 to 74 and $816.54 for recipients 75 and older.
The first payment reflecting this increase is set to land on January 28, 2026.
The income threshold where OAS repayment (also known as the OAS clawback) begins is increasing too. For the 2025 tax year, you can earn up to $93,454 before any of your pension has to be paid back. That change doesn't come into effect until the new benefit cycle begins in July, though.
