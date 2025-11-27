Canada is increasing the GST/HST Credit — Here's how much you can get in 2026
If you're one of the millions of Canadians counting on government payments to help stretch your budget, there's good news on its way.
The GST/HST Credit is getting a bump in 2026, and that means more money back in your pocket — just for paying sales tax on everyday stuff.
The Canada Revenue Agency announced the 2026 increase rate for a bunch of credits this week, including the one that supports Canadians with low or modest incomes by paying back some of the goods and services tax (GST) or harmonized sales tax (HST) on things they buy every day.
Annual increase for inflation
Like every year, these changes are based on inflation and are designed to help low- and modest-income Canadians keep up with the rising cost of living, and the increase will officially kick in starting this July.
For 2026, the CRA is indexing the credit amounts by 2% — a smaller bump than last year's 2.7%, but still a step in the right direction for anyone watching their expenses climb.
In fact, this annual increase is tied to Canada's inflation rate, based on the consumer price index (CPI) as reported by Statistics Canada, to help benefits like the GST/HST Credit keep pace with the rising cost of living.
According to the CRA, these changes will help keep the program in line with inflation while continuing to support those who need it most. It's just one of several indexed government benefits that update each year, including the Canada Child Benefit and the Canada Workers Benefit.
How much you can get in 2026
So, what does this mean in real dollars?
According to the CRA, the maximum GST/HST Credit amounts for the 2026-2027 benefit year will be:
- $356 per eligible adult (up from $349 in 2025)
- $187 per child under 19 (up from $184)
- An additional $187 for single individuals who qualify for the supplement (also up from $184)
That means a family of four could receive up to $1,086 over the year — or about $271.50 every quarter. Not too shabby for a benefit that lands in your bank account without you having to apply every year.
Income thresholds are rising too
To determine if you qualify for payments in the 2026-2027 benefit year, the CRA will use your net family income from your 2025 tax return, along with your family situation.
Income thresholds are also increasing next year — meaning if you got a modest cost-of-living raise in 2025, it shouldn't affect your GST Credit payments.
Starting in July, payments start phasing out if your household income is above $46,432. After that, you can still receive a payment, but your total will decrease by 5% of any money you earn above that threshold.
For example, a family of four would no longer be eligible to receive a payment once their 2025 household income hits $68,152.
The phase-in threshold for singles has been nudged up for 2026 as well, to $11,564. If you're single, this number determines whether you qualify for the extra supplement. Once you earn at least that amount, the CRA will start phasing in the supplement, up to its max of $187.
That means if you're single without kids, for example, you would get the full annual credit of $543 as long as your 2025 income is anywhere between $20,914 and $46,432 — outside that range, you could still get a credit, but it reduces in both directions beyond that sweet spot.
When & how you'll get your payments
You don't need to do anything extra to get the GST/HST Credit — as long as you're eligible and you file your taxes in the spring, the CRA will calculate your credit for you and automatically send out your quarterly payments.
And speaking of payments, you're probably wondering when that money will drop into your account next year.
The 2026 GST/HST Credit payment dates are:
- January 5, 2026
- April 2, 2026
- July 3, 2026
- October 5, 2026
Typically, these payments come out on the 5th of the month at the start of each quarter. If the 5th falls on a weekend or holiday, the CRA sends the money out on the last business day before that.
So mark your calendar and keep an eye on your bank account or mailbox — this bump in the GST/HST Credit might be small, but every penny counts when bills are piling up.
