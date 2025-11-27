Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Summary

Alberta is home to one of Canada's 'most beautiful villages' and it's a winter fairytale

Add this spot to your festive bucket list ASAP. 😍

A cozy street framed by a giant mountain range. Right: A woman smiles and poses among ice sculptures.

Alberta is officially home to one of Canada's "most beautiful villages."

@samhobleyphoto | Instagram, @bayleedennispersonal | Instagram
Editor

This fairytale-like town in Alberta was recently named among the most beautiful in Canada, and it's easy to see why. With towering mountain peaks wrapping around charming small-town streets, pristine glacial lakes and dreamy alpine views, it's hard to imagine a place more enchanting than this Rocky Mountain destination.

The small Alberta town of Banff is no stranger to praise, having landed a spot on numerous prestigious rankings and lists alongside other world-famous destinations. There's a reason why millions of visitors flock here annually — from its UNESCO World Heritage status to incredible wildlife viewing opportunities, this mountain paradise delivers experiences you won't find anywhere else.

Culture Trip recently released a ranking of the most beautiful towns and villages in Canada, and the picturesque mountain town located just 90 minutes from Calgary earned its well-deserved spot among them.

Nestled in the heart of Banff National Park — Canada's oldest national park — the small town of Banff looks like it's been plucked straight from the set of a Hallmark movie.

Historic buildings like the iconic Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel tower majestically above the valley, while unique shops, galleries and boutiques line its busy streets.

What's more, the jagged peaks of Mount Rundle and Cascade Mountain are never far from sight, creating picture-perfect backdrops from virtually every corner.

In the colder months, the town transforms into a winter wonderland, with fresh powder snow covering the rooftops of alpine-style buildings and the stunning mountain landscape.

It becomes significantly more bustling during peak season, with tourists from around the globe flocking to this renowned ski town to hit the slopes at one of the three world-class nearby ski resorts in Banff National Park: Mount Norquay, Sunshine Village and Lake Louise Ski Resort. Together, these resorts offer thousands of acres of skiable terrain and runs for every skill level.

If you're not a skier or snowboarder, there's still loads of winter fun to be had. Try cross-country skiing along the peaceful Spray River Trail or, snowshoeing through the serene forests. For something truly Canadian, you can also try dog sledding, where energetic huskies will whisk you through pristine backcountry trails.

Adventure seekers should check out Johnston Canyon, where you can walk along catwalks to see spectacular frozen waterfalls illuminated by winter light.

Beyond winter sports, Banff offers year-round attractions that showcase the area's natural beauty. Take a scenic gondola ride up Sulphur Mountain for 360-degree views of six mountain ranges, explore the Whyte Museum of the Canadian Rockies, or spot wildlife right in town.

Lake Minnewanka, just 15 minutes from downtown, offers boat cruises in summer and ice fishing in winter, while the nearby Vermilion Lakes provide stunning sunrise photography opportunities.

At the end of January, don't miss the SnowDays winter festival, where talented ice carvers create massive snow and ice sculptures scattered throughout downtown Banff. These works of art add an extra layer of magic to the already enchanting winter landscape, and the festival also features live music and interactive installations that make for perfect photo opportunities.

To warm up after your outdoor adventures, make your way to the famous Banff Upper Hot Springs, where you can soak in naturally heated mineral water while enjoying breathtaking panoramic views of Mount Rundle and the Bow Valley.

When it comes to dining, Banff punches well above its weight for a town of around 10,000 permanent residents. You'll find everything from cozy cafes serving hearty Canadian comfort food to upscale restaurants featuring locally sourced Alberta beef and Rocky Mountain cuisine.

Whether you're carving fresh tracks on pristine slopes, soaking in natural hot springs under a starry sky, or simply strolling down Banff Avenue with a hot chocolate in hand, it's safe to say this Canadian gem absolutely lives up to the hype.

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

banffbanff national parkfairmont banff springssmall town in albertawinter wonderlandsmall towns in albertaroad trips from calgarycalgary travelcanada travelthings to do near calgarysmall towns in canadabest things to do in canada winter
CalgaryCanadaTravelTravel
  • Morgan Leet

    Editor

    Morgan Leet (she/her) is an Editor for Narcity Media Group. After graduating from Carleton University’s School of Journalism and Communication, she jumped into fulfilling her dream as a journalist, merging her passion for travelling with writing. After working in the print media world on Canada’s East Coast, she joined Narcity with a move to B.C., drawn to the beauty of Western Canada. Since then, she's documented her experience moving to Vancouver, covering everything from local events to bucket-list travel destinations across Canada's West Coast.

