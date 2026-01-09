These are Amazon Canada's top 7 bestselling beauty products and some are 20% off right now
Your wallet will thank you. 💸
If you're looking to upgrade your beauty routine without breaking the bank, Amazon Canada is a solid bet — especially when some of their most-loved products are on sale.
We combed through Amazon Canada's Beauty & Personal Care bestsellers list to bring you the top products that Canadians are obsessing over right now. And the best part? Several of them are discounted by up to 25% off, so you can stock up on your faves while attempting to stay on budget.
From cult-favourite skincare essentials to haircare heroes, these products are beloved for good reason.
Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara
This mascara has been dominating the bestseller charts for a reason — it delivers serious length and volume without clumping or flaking. At under $15, it outperforms mascaras that cost way more.
Discounted Price: $10.19 for the "Blackest Black." (Regularly $12.96. Prices vary depending on colour selection).
Botanic Hearth Rosemary Oil for Hair Growth
Rosemary oil for hair growth has been all over social media lately, and this formula takes it up a notch with biotin, jojoba, and castor oil. It's designed to promote growth and add hydration — exqactly what we need after winter wreaks havoc on our strands.
Over 7,000 people have bought this stuff in the past month, and it sports a 4.3 rating on Amazon Canaada.
Price: $22.99 for a 6.7 fl oz bottle.
GUM Advanced Care Flosser Picks
Say cheese! Flossing is self-care, too. These flosser picks are infused with Vitamin E and fluoride, which makes the whole experience feel a little more elevated than your standard dental routine.
The fresh mint flavour is a nice touch, and with 150 flossers in a bag, you're set for months. Your dentist will be impressed, and that's a win in our books.
Price: $6.95 for 150 flossers.
Rael Miracle Invisible Spot Cover
Pimple patches are arguably the best thing to happen... maybe ever? They absorb gunk, flatten blemishes, and protect your skin from picking (we've all been there). Over 1,000 people have ordered these in the past month, and they have a solid 4.4 rating on Amazon.
Discounted Price: $10.99 for a pack of 24 (Regularly $11.99).
TheraBreath Fresh Breath Oral Rinse
TheraBreath is the mouthwash everyone is using. It's all over social media, and clearly, the word has spread — over 8,000 of these have been bought from Amazon Canada in the past month. This mouthwash fights bad breath by targeting sulphur-producing bacteria so you can go out into the world smelling fresh.
Price: $22.97 for a pack of 1.
Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks
These cute under-eye patches help de-puff and hydrate tired eyes — perfect for popping on during your morning routine. Right now they're 25% off, and you can trust in the 4.3 rating over over 40,000 reviews.
Discounted Price: $29.95 for 24 pairs in gold (Regularly $40).
Garnier Vitamin C Serum
This serum is packed with niacinamide, salicylic acid, and Garnier's Melasyl technology to brighten your complexion. Vitamin C serums can be pricey, so finding one that actually works without breaking the bank is a win. Right now this serum is 20% off, so order while it's cheap!Discounted Price: $14.43 for one bottle of serum (Regularly $17.97).
There you have it — the top beauty products that Canadians can't stop buying on Amazon. Whether you're treating yourself or stocking up on essentials, these bestsellers are worth adding to your cart (especially while some are discounted!).
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's Editorial team just for you.