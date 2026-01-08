I tested the $10 mascara that's a #1 Amazon bestseller & it's better than a $40 version
9,000 people bought this in the past month!
Like many girls who grew up in a time of YouTube makeup tutorials and the Sephora rewards program, I have tried it all when it comes to mascara. I've spent $40 on the beloved Too Faced "Better Than Sex" one, used my orange CoverGirl tube for way too long, and tried my hardest to love the Maybelline Great Lash Mascara because the green and pink tube is iconic.
I'm loyal to no one when it comes to my eyelashes, apparently, which makes me perfectly qualified to put the #1 bestselling mascara from Amazon Canada to the test.
Luckily, I already had the Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara on hand, as a tried-and-true favourite of mine. If you couldn't already tell by how worn out this tube looks, it's already a staple in my makeup bag.
Amazon Canada's bestselling Maybelline Sensational Sky High Mascara.Morgan Leet | Narcity
If you're like me and live in constant indecision, here's a breakdown of why I think this $10 tube beats out the pricey alternatives — so you have all the facts. I may be a devoted Sephora Beauty Insider, but I can give credit where credit is due — and Amazon's bestseller has won me over.
First and foremost, there's a selection of colours here that you can choose from. Personally, I gravitate towards brown, but that's just user preference. There's a range, including a "Space Diamond" colour with glitter, if you're in the mood to shine bright.
Comparing it to the Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara (which runs for $39 at Sephora Canada), the application process is overall not as messy. The brush is narrow at the tip, making it easy(ier) to get the pesky inner corner lashes with less risk of smudging on your skin. My biggest issue with the Too Faced mascara was the chunky wand, which helped with volume, but not enough to make the mascara all over my eyelid worth it. This may speak more to my makeup skills than the mascara itself — but do with that what you will.
Amazon Canada's bestselling Maybelline Sensational Sky High Mascara.Morgan Leet | Narcity
It depends on what you're going for, but the Maybelline mascara also lives up to its "sky high" name, giving the most length to my lashes of any other brand I've tried. If you want your lashes to reach the heavens, this is the one to use.
The other pro is that this mascara doesn't make my lashes clump as much as other brands. My eyelashes love to stick together like superglue, and it's not a look that I'm going for typically. While any mascara tends to have this effect on me, this is one of the very few that doesn't give me full-on spider lashes.
Amazon Canada's bestselling Maybelline Sensational Sky High Mascara.Morgan Leet | Narcity
Finally, my gripe with other products (sorry, but looking at you again, Too Faced) is the flaking effect. There's nothing like coming home after a long day, looking in the mirror and seeing your under eyes dotted in dark specks of mascara. All I can say is that this Maybelline one has never let me down on that front.
Will I still spend way too much money trying out new mascaras? Yes, but that's because I'm somewhat addicted to beauty products and have no self-restraint. You, on the other hand, can just trust me — and the 168,003 global ratings that landed it the #1 spot on Amazon's Beauty & Personal Care bestsellers — and go buy this $10 mascara.
You're welcome!
Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara
Amazon Canada's bestselling Maybelline Sensational Sky High Mascara.
Discounted Price: $10.19 for the "Blackest Black." (Regularly $12.96. Prices vary depending on colour selection).
Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's Editorial team just for you.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.