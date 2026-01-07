Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Summary

9 Canadian girl winter essentials under $25 that'll help you survive the season

Some are seriously discounted right now. 💸

A girlare wearing Grace & Stella's eye patches. Someone putting a essi cuticle oil in a purse.

Winter beauty essentials on Amazon and some are discounted right now.

@graceandstella | Instagram, @essie | Instagram
Contributor

Canadian girls know how to do winter right. Faced with the freezing cold, lack of sunlight and bitter winds of the Great White North, we've discovered the best beauty products to help you avoid the winter uglies.

Best of all, you don't have to break the bank because these products are all $25 or less on Amazon Canada.

So, whether you're a fellow Canuck looking to renew your self-care routine this season or are just looking to get the expert's opinions on how to avoid dry skin at all costs — we've got your back.

Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask

If you're also seeing girlies on TikTok going outside at 7 a.m. to get their steps and morning sun in, while you're stuck looking out the window at ice, snow, and a cloudy sky — we feel you. The key to making it through winter (I hate to break it to you) is, in fact, not staying inside 24/7. So, be brave and breathe in that icy morning air – but also, protect your skin while you're at it.

Pop on these cute under-eye masks before your morning walk, and they'll protect your sensitive eye skin from the cold wind. Plus, they'll get nice and chilled while you're outside, making the de-puffing process that much more efficient. Who needs a skicare fridge when you live in -20 degree weather?

Price: $15.95 for 6 pairs

Buy it here

Aquaphor Lip Repair

It might not be quite as cute as the Summer Fridays Butter Balm, but this one still does the trick and it's under $6. And, at the rate Canadians go through lip chap in the winter, price matters

This stuff heals your cracked lips, protects them from the wind, and is a bestseller on Amazon — need we say more?

Price: $5.97

Buy it here

O'Keeffe's Working Hands Cream

Yet again — it doesn't need to be fancy to work. This is a tried and true favourite for hands that need a little TLC. O'Keefe's hand cream has a 4.7 rating on Amazon because people love this stuff so much. It's heavy-duty too, which is just what the girls in the Great White North need right now.

Discounted Price: $10.98 (Regularly $12.99)

Buy it here

Nutrius Brazilian Body Butter Cream

We all know and love Sol de Janeiro's Brazilian Bum Bum Cream (and its addictive smell), but if you're not into forking out over $65, then this Amazon dupe is your answer. You can lather on this stuff all winter long without breaking the bank. Lovely.

Price: $24.99

Buy it here

Mighty Patch

If your skin is not at its best during the winter, you're not the only one. Breakouts happen — it's just the cold, hard, dry-yet-oily truth of it. It's best to be prepared, and tossing on one of these pimple patches is the way to do it.

Price: $22.46

Buy it here

Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Deep Moisture Body Lotion

I'll say it again for the people in the back — moisturize! If you have sensitive skin, then keep it simple with this go-to body lotion. Your dry elbows will thank you.

Price: $18.18

Buy it here

L'Oréal Paris Hair Expertise Bond Repair Leave-In Serum

Winter can take its toll on basically every part of you, and your hair is no exception. It can get dry and brittle, and breakage is an unfortunate reality. This serum is easy to use as a last step in your hair care routine so you can fight the damage before it begins.

Price: $13.19

Buy it here

Essie Cuticle Oil Pen

Your hands are usually getting the brunt of the winter weather, and that means you've got to take extra care of them. This cuticle oil is in a cute little pen, so you can roll on the hydration while on the go.

Discounted price: $9.32 (Regularly $12.46)

Buy it here

Medicube Face Mask

Winter calls for more self-care, so take a bath, light some candles, re-watch Gilmore Girls for the hundredth time, and do a face mask. This one is an overnight mask that'll give you the kind of glow that shines the winter blues away. Also, Hailey Bieber supposedly uses this one, so...

Price: $10.99

Buy it here

There you have it — your guide to surviving the dreaded winter uglies (and hopefully sticking to that 2026 budgeting resolution while you're at it).

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's Editorial team just for you.

  Narcity Shopping Editor
    Narcity's Shopping Editors curate the best deals, trending products, affordable dupes, and seasonal shopping finds for Canadians. All items featured are independently researched, selected, and written by Narcity's editorial team — not sponsored — to help readers discover useful, popular, and budget-friendly products from retailers Canadians shop every day.

