21 Viral TikTok Products From Amazon Canada That Understood The Assignment

With the videos to prove it!

21 Viral TikTok Products From Amazon Canada That Understood The Assignment
@yonanas | Instagram, Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

TikTok is the ultimate place to find trending products, reviews and cool new things to add to your cart. From game-changing cleaning products to budget-friendly beauty finds, there's truly something for everyone.

If you enjoy shopping in your spare time, then you're going to love these 21 TikTok-famous products you can buy on Amazon Canada.

Zulay Original Milk Frother Handheld Foam Maker

@kortneyandkarlee

New Amazon Favorite!☕️ #amazonfavorite #founditonamazon #amazonfinds #milkfrother

Price: $23.99

Details: You can take your at-home lattes to the next level with this handheld milk frother that'll make your milk light and airy. It's also great for blending powders like matcha and hot chocolate.

$23.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Plantifique Foot Peel Mask

@arianalucidonio

yall... sprint to amazon!!!! @plantifique foot peel mask, link in bio ✨ (AD) #plantifique #plantifiqueskincare #amazonmusthaves #amazon #amazonfinds

Price: $38

Details: This foot mask is so gross but so satisfying and works by soaking your feet in exfoliating acids (like salicylic and lactic) to remove the outer layer. The result is soft and smooth feet!

$38 On AMAZON CANADA

EZCO Bag Sealer

@teresalauracaruso

Must-have gadgets for your kitchen from Amazon: part 3! #learnontiktok #amazon #kitchen #amazonfinds #tiktokpartner

Price: $19.99

Details: If you hate stale snacks then you probably need this bag sealer in your life. It'll use heat to melt the packaging together and even has a little pop-out blade for when you're ready to eat again.

$19.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Door Stop Alarm Block

@thehouseofsequins

Safety hack🤝Travel hack! Secure your hotel room, Airbnb, cabin, or home with this door stop alarm! #safety #safetyfirst #doorstopalarm #lifehack #diy

Price: $12.99

Details: This door alarm is the perfect portable safety solution for your hotel room or apartment. It'll make a loud sound when the pressure sensor is activated and will also keep the door from opening.

$12.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Electric Lighter

@simplysalfinds

✨Best gadget for your home! #amazon #amazonhome #amazonfinds #amazonprime #finditonamazon #electriclighter #fyp

Price: $16.99

Details: This electric light will save you from constantly going through disposable lighters and still help you enjoy your candles. It's rechargeable, so you won't have to deal with loose batteries either.

$16.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Claw Clips

@fashionbyally

6 easy claw clip hairstyles #hairstyles #clawclip #90shairstyle #founditonamazon #fyp

Price: $19.99

Details: Claw clips are having the biggest comeback since the '90s and we are loving the better-for-your-hair alternative to tight elastics. They're also so low maintenance and this set comes with seven so you can throw one in your purse and your car.

$19.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Heatless Curler

@sophiebarkleyy

Curler from @hairmaidofficial #fyp #heatlesscurls #hairtok

Price: $15.99

Details: On the topic of better hair care, this flexible rod hack going around on TikTok is a great way to enjoy perfect curls without frying your precious locks. It comes with two scrunchies and clips, so you can use it right out of the box.

$15.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Mirrored Digital Alarm Clock

@lindsay_caroline

Digital LED Alarm Clock #amazon #amazonmusthaves #goodmorning #CatPerson #ThisIsBliss #apartmentcheck #apartmentvibes #mood #vibez #vibecheck

Price: $24.99

Details: This sleek digital clock is a good way to reduce your phone time if you still need an alarm in the morning. You can also check your hair or makeup since it's mirrored.

$24.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Cable Management Box

@kimsterrrs

zip ties next!! but link in bio 😇 code “AQ4HHEBP” for 10% off! #fyp #cablemanagement #desksetup #amazon #DontSweatIt #desktour

Price: $33.99 ($39.99)

Details: You can clean up your chaotic office corner with this cable management box that'll conceal the bulk of your cords. It has slots, so you can still access everything you need.

$33.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Adjustable Pant Buttons

@xoxoaubzzz

@cicid0724 you are my hero #foryou #fyp #ComfortFood #CancelTheNoise #TheWildsChallenge #amazonfinds

Price: $12.95

Details: If you've ever bought a pair of pants that were a little too big then these button pins will help make them fit better. They're also great for anyone who hates wearing a belt.

$12.95 On AMAZON CANADA

Shower Phone Case

@cherishandfavor

Raise your hand if you waste all your money on tiktok products 🖐🏼 #dopestamazonproducts #amazonfinds #musthaves @shower.case

Price: $21.99

Details: If you're slightly addicted to your phone, you can use this waterproof shower case to scroll through your (TikTok) feed while you wash up. You could also mount it lower for some bathtime browsing.

$21.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Microwave S'more Maker

@kitchentiktoking

30 seconds S’mores! Let’s try a few. 1st try Traditional #smores #amazonfinds2021 #buyitorleaveit #kitchengadgets #microwavesmores

Price: $20.99

Details: S'mores aren't just a delicious camping treat! You can make them any time at home in the microwave with this little gadget. It has a steaming reservoir to keep everything decadent and two adorable little arms that'll hold down your sandwiches for you.

$20.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Towel Warmer

@giftgenius

Staying toasty forever 👌🏼 Keenray sent me this sweet towel warmer #gifted #fyp #towelwarmer #keenray #giftgenius

Price: $175.50

Details: If you love the feeling of laundry fresh out of the dryer, then this towel warmer will give you the same effect. It's big enough to fit towels, bathrobes, even throw blankets and it gets the job done in just a few minutes.

$175.50 On AMAZON CANADA

Mirrored Skincare Organizer

@lulumintt

#skincare #skincareorganizer #makeup #myskincareroutine #fyp

Price: $59.99

Details: This pink storage case is perfect for storing all of your beauty products. The mirror can rotate all the way up, so it doubles as a mini vanity.

$59.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Sideways Outlet Adapter

@toponlinefinds

Home tech must have from Amazon! These are a game changer. 🙌🏼 #amazonhome #amazonfinds #amazon #amazonmusthaves #amazonhaul #lifehack #hacks #fyp

Price: $8.94 ($15.99)

Details: Trying to use outlets behind a piece of furniture always turns into a workout and this sideways adapter not only helps you plug your devices in more easily but also gives you extra outlet spaces.

$8.94 On AMAZON CANADA

Game Console Case For iPhone

@hello_happy_mom

TikTok Made me buy it (link in bio) #amazonfinds #amazon #nintendo #iphonecase #momsoftiktok #mariobros #momsoftiktok #tiktokmoms

Price: $24.97

Details: Jump into the nostalgia of '90s games with this Gameboy-inspired phone case that'll keep you entertained when your phone dies. It has 36 games on it and it'll actually protect your phone at the same time.

$24.97 On AMAZON CANADA

Yonanas Fruit Soft Serve Maker

@rachel_meaders

Link is in my bio! #amazon #amazonprime #amazonfinds #amazonfavorites #amazongadgets #amazonmusthaves #founditonamazon #fyp #foryou #foryoupage

Price: $77.31

Details: This kitchen gadget is every sweets lover's dream because it creates the perfect soft-serve ice cream out of any fruit. It would make an excellent holiday gift for the vegan in your life or if you're a parent just trying to get their kids to eat more fruit.

$77.31 On AMAZON CANADA

Glass Straws

@annamoraan

PART 23 of my amazon addiction !!! #amazonfinds #amazonmusthaves #amazonfashion #amazon LINKS ARE IN MY BIO

Price: $12.99

Details: If you're all about the ~aesthetic~ then you'll love these minimalistic glass straws (that are better for the environment, too!). This set comes with four straight and four bent straws and two cleaning spools.

$12.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Electric Salt & Pepper Grinders

@momoftwinboysss

These electric salt and pepper grinders are from the 3000s 🧂 #fyp #amazonbuys #foryou #tiktokmademebuyit #Amazon #foryourpage

Price: $39.99

Details: These electric salt and pepper grinders are super handy for one-handed cooking. They have little LED lights so you can see how much you're dispensing. You'll never have to shake the crap out of your salt and pepper dispensers again!

$39.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Roll Up Sink Dish Drying Rack

@vanessa.giuliani

⭐️FOLLOW TO WATCH THE SERIES⭐️ #canadianmom #amazonhack #amazonfinds #amazonca #amazoncanada #amillionlittlemoments

Price: $22.94 ($26.99)

Details: When you're working with limited kitchen space, a non-bulky tool can be a total lifesaver. This heatproof silicone drying rack will give your dishes a place to hang while they dry and rolls right up for easy storage when you're done.

$22.94 On AMAZON CANADA

Oven Puller

@ourfavoritefinds

It might seem silly, but it’s super handy to have around! 👨‍🍳👩‍🍳 #kitchenfinds #amazonfinds #amazonmusthaves2021 #ourfavoritefinds

Price: $13.55

Details: If you're constantly burning yourself trying to get that pizza out of the oven then this little gadget is the perfect solution for you. It has little slots to help pull out each rack but you can use it to push in your food, too.

$13.55 On AMAZON CANADA

12 Home Office Gifts You'll Want To Give Yourself Before The 2021 Holidays

Hands up if you're STILL working from home. 👋

Amazon Canada, Simona Pilolla | Dreamstime

Although many Canadians are heading back to the office, a lot of us are still working from home — some even without any plans to return.

This Espresso Machine On Amazon Canada Is $100 Off RN & I'm Obsessed With It

I can't recommend it enough. ☕

Brittany Barber | Narcity

If you're a coffee lover who has yet to welcome a good espresso machine into your home, then allow me to introduce you to the De'Longhi Dedica. It's currently on sale on Amazon Canada for $279.97 (originally $379.99).

Twitter's Best Red Flag Memes Are Here & These Dealbreakers Are Honestly So Relatable

🚩🚩🚩 You can't miss these warning signs 🚩🚩🚩

Qiming Yao | Dreamstime.com

What's your red flag?

Is it someone who hates to shower? A person who wants to do their "own research" about vaccines? Or is it every moment of Netflix'sYou?

The Best Advent Calendars For The 2021 Holidays You Can Get In Canada

Calendars for fans of chocolate, beauty products, Marvel and more!

The Body Shop, DAVIDsTEA

Believe it or not, the holidays are right around the corner. While a lot of us are still hunting down Halloween costumes and decorations, others have already started their holiday shopping.

