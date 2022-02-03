Sections

A Heated Massager & 6 Other Top-Rated Amazon Products You Can Get On Sale

A Heated Massager & 6 Other Top-Rated Amazon Products You Can Get On Sale
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're looking for a little retail therapy, make sure to check out what's currently on sale on Amazon Canada.

With new deals rolling out pretty much every day, you can find great prices on all kinds of products — but it certainly takes a little digging to find the best bang for your buck.

From mini massage guns to teeth whitening kits that actually work, here are seven top-rated products we found on Amazon Canada that you can get on sale right now.

Back Massager with Adjustable Heat and Straps

Amazon Canada

This snazzy device uses heat and shiatsu massage nodes to knead your neck and shoulders. With adjustable straps and sockets to rest your arms in, you can soothe your tense traps while you sit at your desk or on the couch.

QCUQ
$72.99 $59.99
Buy Now

Power Bar with Surge Protector

Amazon Canada

While perhaps not the most exciting of products, this power bar is certainly useful. If you find yourself in need of a few more outlets, this product will provide you with 15 more. It's equipped with surge-protecting technology, so you won't blow a fuse while you use it.

Addtam
$37.99 $28.89
Buy Now

Luelli Teeth Whitening Kit

Amazon Canada

This teeth whitening kit will make your smile brighter in just a few days. Each session is only 10 minutes, so you won't have to spend oodles of time with goop on your teeth. Reviewers swear by it and say it'll make your teeth whiter after just three to five sessions.

Luelli
$35.99 $29.74
Buy Now

Renpho Mini Massage Gun

This massage gun is tiny but powerful and can help ease tension and release built-up lactic acid in your muscles. It comes with four massage heads of varying shapes and sizes and has five intensity levels to alternate between. It's surprisingly lightweight, so it won't feel like a chore to hold it.

Renpho
$119.99 $84.99
Buy Now

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker

Amazon Canada

This Bose Bluetooth speaker is portable, waterproof and delivers incredible sound while you listen to music. You can enjoy up to six hours of non-stop playtime on a single charge.

Bose
$149 $119
Buy Now

Plush Shaggy Duvet Cover

Amazon Canada

To make it even more tempting to stay in bed all day, here's an incredibly plush bed set that'll embrace you in the coziest cocoon of all time. It fits twin, queen and king beds and comes with a duvet cover and one or two pillow shams depending on the size you choose.

XeGe
$69.99+ $59.49+
Buy Now

Huawei Watch Fit Smartwatch

Amazon Canada

You can score a huge discount on Huawei's new smartwatch right now. Its main function is health tracking which can provide you with precise and real-time workout metrics while you're on the move.

Huawei
$168 $98
Buy Now
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

