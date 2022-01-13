Trending Tags

22 Warm Winter Blankets & Other Bedding To Help You Get Into Hibernation Mode

We found heated mattress pads, weighted blankets and soft sheets if you never want to leave the bed again.

Commerce Writer
22 Warm Winter Blankets & Other Bedding To Help You Get Into Hibernation Mode
Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Across Canada, we're getting into some of the coldest temperatures of the year so it's time to start putting away those cooling blankets you've had since summer (if you haven't already!).

While cranking up the heat or plugging in a space heater can help, there's nothing better than getting into a warm and cozy bed.

You can keep yourself warm throughout these chilly nights with our top 22 bedding finds including pillows, sheets, blankets and more.

Faux Fur Velvet Fluffy Bedding Duvet Cover with Pillow Shams

Amazon Canada

This fluffy bedding set is perfect for spending all day in bed. It comes in twin, queen and king sizes, with a duvet cover and two pillow shams (or one with the twin set) in 17 colours including cream and mint green.

Uhamho
$89.99+
Buy Now

Bedsure Grey Throw Blanket Fleece Blanket

Amazon Canada

Adding a throw on top of your current bedding setup is the easiest way to stay warm and this fleece one is cozy yet breathable. It comes in four sizes and 20 colours including white, light grey and teal.

Bedsure
$27.99 $24.99
Buy Now

Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket

Amazon Canada

You can also pick up this double-sided blanket that's even warmer on the sherpa side. It comes in four sizes and six colours including pink and black.

Bedsure
$29.99
Buy Now

True North Micro Fleece Bed Sheet Set

Amazon Canada

You can switch up your regular bed sheets for these fleece sheets that are soft to the touch. The four-piece set comes in sizes twin to California king with a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillow covers (but you only get one with the twin set).

True North by Sleep Philosophy
$80.44+
Buy Now

Sunbeam Heated Mattress Pad

Amazon Canada

If you want to take warmth to the next level, you can buy this heated electric mattress pad with 20 heat settings. It's also water-resistant which is a lifesaver if you drink in bed and tend to get clumsy.

Sunbeam
$142.49+
Buy Now

Sunbeam Heated Throw Blanket

Amazon Canada

Alternatively, you can use this heated throw to give you that extra bit of warmth. It's a comfy fleece throw when it's off but has three heat settings for when you're really cold and decide to turn it on.

Sunbeam
$83.60+
Buy Now

Hompres Mulberry Silk Heated Pillowcase

Amazon Canada

While this heated pillowcase is meant for people with neck pain, it's also a great way to keep your ears warm at night. It's also made of mulberry silk which means it's gentle on both your hair and skin.

Hompres
$55.99 $31.99
Buy Now

Kömforte Dual Zone Comforter

Amazon Canada

If you sleep with a partner whose body temperature is always the polar opposite of yours, you might want to give this dual-zone comforter a try. One side is slightly thinner and cooler and it's labelled to easily distinguish the two.

Kömforte
$169.99
Buy Now

PrairieKnots Luxurious Merino Knit Throw

Simons

For anyone who loves both function and form, this chunky merino wool knit blanket makes the perfect accent piece. It's super thick, naturally hypoallergenic and both odour and moisture-resistant.

PrairieKnots
$200
Buy Now

Maison Embossed Velvet Duvet Cover Set

Simons

Velvet is another soft and warm fabric and this embossed duvet cover set is great for chilly nights. It comes in sizes twin to king and each set includes a duvet cover and up to pillow shams.

Maison
$130+ $99.95+
Buy Now

Maison 100% Egyptian Cotton 480-Thread-Count Sheet Set

Simons

Did you know that the higher the thread count of your sheets, the warmer they are? That's because air won't escape as easily, so these sheets are sure to keep you warm. The set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet, up to two pillowcases and a tote bag for storage.

Maison
$130+ $99.95+
Buy Now

Benji Sheet Set

Benji Sleep

​For an even higher thread count set, you can try these sheets that are 1500 threads per square inch. The set, designed by Canadian brand Benji, comes with a fitted sheet one flat sheet and two pillowcases (one with the twin) that are moisture-wicking.

Benji
$120
Buy Now

Maison Wool Sock Hot-Water Bottle

Simons

It's not necessarily bedding, but one way to stay warm in bed is to cuddle up with a hot water bottle. This one from Simons comes with a removable wool cover to keep you from burning. It's a total lifesaver for that time of the month, too.

Maison
$10 $6.99
Buy Now

Gravity Weighted Blanket

Indigo

A weighted blanket not only helps with anxiety and sleep, but it can also help trap in body heat. This one from Gravity is lined with microfleece so it feels soft on your skin. You can choose between 15 or 20-pound blankets.

Gravity
$279
Buy Now

Queen Size Reversible Weighted Blanket

Amazon Canada

If you're looking for something you can use year-round, this reversible weighted blanket is a great option. It's just regular cotton on one side and fleece on the other. You can get it in different sizes from 15 to 40 pounds.

OMYSTYLE
$169.99
Buy Now

The 2-in-1 Hush Blanket Bundle: Summer + Winter

Hush

Another nice seasonal option is this one from Hush that comes with a cooling cover for the summer and a classic cover for the winter. You can use the code NARCITY to get $30 off your order.

Hush
$299
Buy Now

Canadian Down & Feather Co - All Season White Goose Feather Duvet

Amazon Canada

Now that it's winter, you can swap out your thinner blankets for a thick duvet filled with goose down. Shoppers love how evenly it puffs up and many approve it for Canadian winters.

Canadian Down & Feather Co
$69
Buy Now

Casper Cozy Woven Blanket

Casper

This woven blanket is made of 100% brushed cotton, making it perfect as an extra layer without the thickness. It comes in four colours including oatmeal and peach, and in two sizes: full/queen or king.

Casper
$259 $181.30
Buy Now

Simba Hybrid Pillow

Simba Sleep

This memory gel pillow adjusts to your body temperature making it an excellent place to rest your head all year round. You can adjust how firm you want it by adding or removing the filling.

Simba Sleep
$199
Buy Now

White Faux Fur Throw Blanket

Amazon Canada

You can snuggle up Viking-style with this faux fur blanket that comes in nine styles and three sizes. Reviews say it doesn't shed and it also looks great in the living room, draped over the couch.

Battilo Home
$99.99
Buy Now

Flannel Fleece Queen Blanket Taupe Grey Blanket

Amazon Canada

You really can never have too many throw blankets so here's another one that can keep you warm. It comes in four different sizes and seven fun colours like mint and lavender.

Softbear
$40.99
Buy Now

Bedsure 100% Cotton Thermal Blanket

Amazon Canada

One last throw option for you is this waffle blanket that's great for layering. You can try folding it in half and using it at the foot of your bed to keep your toes from freezing!

Bedsure
$62.69 $56.99
Buy Now
13 Layering Basics From Amazon Canada That Reviewers Say Are Sweet, Simple & Essential

Including items like fleece leggings, turtlenecks, thermal sets and more.

Rattanachai Mokngam | Dreamstime, Martinmark | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If there's one thing Canadians are good at when it comes to fashion, it's knowing how to layer properly. Because when temperatures dip below freezing, you can't simply waltz out into the world wearing just anything.

7 Heated Socks Every Canadian With Cold Feet Needs To Survive Winter

Sometimes merino wool socks just don’t cut it.

Rosshelen | Dreamstime, Daniel Dash | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Whether you enjoy outdoor activities like skiing and hiking or you just need something to keep you warm while you shovel the driveway, a pair of heated socks can make a huge difference — especially if you have poor blood circulation.

Winter Coats Are On Sale At These 6 Stores RN & Some Prices Are Even Lower Than The Temperature

You can never have too many coats in this weather! ❄️

@nordstrom | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Whether we like it or not, below-freezing temperatures and snowy weather seem to last forever in some parts of Canada.

17 Lunar New Year Beauty Deals & Limited Edition Items You Can Get To Celebrate The Year Of The Tiger

Including specialty packaging, gifts with purchases and more!

Sephora Canada, @maccosmetics | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

The Year of the Tiger only comes around once every 12 years, so if you're celebrating this year then make sure to treat yourself to some Lunar New Year collectibles.

