This Heated Jacket On Amazon Canada Can Keep You Warm This Winter & It Has Tons Of Great Reviews
Shoppers say it's "worth the money." 🔥
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Not everyone likes winter. When cold warnings are in effect and the wind chill makes it feel like it's -45 C outside, it's understandable that the majority of us want to hibernate under heaps of cozy blankets until spring arrives.
But for those who have to brave the cold, whether it's to go to work, shovel the driveway or walk the dog, there's a specific jacket you can get that can save you from turning into a human icicle.
This Venustas Heated Jacket is $179.99 on Amazon Canada and shoppers are calling it a "winter must-have." There's a $15 off coupon you can take advantage of right now, so you end up paying just $164.99.
It's a unisex jacket made with breathable, lightweight material and you can get it in three colours: black, blue, and red. It comes with a battery pack that runs for up to ten hours. With just a press of a button, it heats up in mere seconds so you can stay warm and toasty the whole time you're outside. No more shivering while you're waiting for the bus to get to work.
Some say this jacket fits true to size while other reviews suggest to size up when ordering online. The jacket's machine washable, too, just be sure to remove the battery before you throw it in the washer.
Venustas, the makers of this "top of the line" heated jacket, also design and sell heated vests, gloves and other jackets including this Men's Down Heated Jacket with Battery Pack that's currently on sale for $139.99 (originally $199.99).
Venustas Heated Jacket
This unisex heated jacket is available in three colours, in sizes extra-small to 3X-large. It takes a few seconds to warm up and it generates heat across the chest, back and collar. It's the perfect jacket to wear this winter while you're commuting to work, walking the dog, hiking or playing hockey.