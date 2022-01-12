Trending Tags

Winter Coats Are On Sale At These 6 Stores RN & Some Prices Are Even Lower Than The Temperature

You can never have too many coats in this weather! ❄️

Commerce Writer
Winter Coats Are On Sale At These 6 Stores RN & Some Prices Are Even Lower Than The Temperature
@nordstrom | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Whether we like it or not, below-freezing temperatures and snowy weather seem to last forever in some parts of Canada.

Luckily, you can still find puffer jackets and other winter coats on sale, even though we're in the middle of the season.

So, if you're looking for a new jacket to wear over your favourite cozy-knit sweaters, here are six stores that are currently offering deals on winter coats.

H&M

You can find winter jackets on sale at H&M right now, including this Short Puffer Jacket for just $42.99 (originally $59.99) and this Wool-Blend Funnel-Collar Coat for $74.99 (originally $109).

H&M
Buy Now

Simons

Select winter jackets at Simons are currently on sale, including the Contemporaine Recycled Polyester Cocoon Puffer Jacket for $149.95 (originally $275) and this Helly Hanson Minimal Down Parka for $299.95 (originally $550).

Simons
Buy Now

Dynamite

Among others, you can get this cozy Short City Puffer Jacket Coat on sale at Dynamite for just $50 (originally $89.95). Head over to Dynamite to see what other coats you can score for up to 70% off.

Dynamite
Buy Now

Nordstrom

You can find all kinds of stylish winter coats at Nordstrom that are on sale right now, including this Levi's Puffer Jacket for $75 (originally $150) and this Kenneth Cole Box Quilted Puffer JacketBox Quilted Puffer Jacket for $119.90 (originally $225).

Nordstrom Canada
Buy Now

Old Navy

While there might not be a ton of options, you can still find a few awesome jackets at a discount at Old Navy — including this Frost-Free Water-Resistant Gender-Neutral Hooded Puffer Jacket for Adults.

Old Navy
Buy Now

Mark's

You'll want to check out Mark's if you're looking for a new winter jacket to throw into your rotation. You can find several styles at a discount, including this Women's Sherpa Lined Hooded Long Puffer Jacket in navy for only $44.88 (originally $149.99).

Mark's
Buy Now

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

