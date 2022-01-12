Winter Coats Are On Sale At These 6 Stores RN & Some Prices Are Even Lower Than The Temperature
You can never have too many coats in this weather! ❄️
Whether we like it or not, below-freezing temperatures and snowy weather seem to last forever in some parts of Canada.
Luckily, you can still find puffer jackets and other winter coats on sale, even though we're in the middle of the season.
So, if you're looking for a new jacket to wear over your favourite cozy-knit sweaters, here are six stores that are currently offering deals on winter coats.
H&M
You can find winter jackets on sale at H&M right now, including this Short Puffer Jacket for just $42.99 (originally $59.99) and this Wool-Blend Funnel-Collar Coat for $74.99 (originally $109).
Simons
Select winter jackets at Simons are currently on sale, including the Contemporaine Recycled Polyester Cocoon Puffer Jacket for $149.95 (originally $275) and this Helly Hanson Minimal Down Parka for $299.95 (originally $550).
Dynamite
Among others, you can get this cozy Short City Puffer Jacket Coat on sale at Dynamite for just $50 (originally $89.95). Head over to Dynamite to see what other coats you can score for up to 70% off.
Nordstrom
You can find all kinds of stylish winter coats at Nordstrom that are on sale right now, including this Levi's Puffer Jacket for $75 (originally $150) and this Kenneth Cole Box Quilted Puffer JacketBox Quilted Puffer Jacket for $119.90 (originally $225).
Old Navy
While there might not be a ton of options, you can still find a few awesome jackets at a discount at Old Navy — including this Frost-Free Water-Resistant Gender-Neutral Hooded Puffer Jacket for Adults.
Mark's
You'll want to check out Mark's if you're looking for a new winter jacket to throw into your rotation. You can find several styles at a discount, including this Women's Sherpa Lined Hooded Long Puffer Jacket in navy for only $44.88 (originally $149.99).
