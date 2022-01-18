Sorel Boots Are On Sale In Canada & TBH, The Timing Couldn't Be Better
Snow days don't stand a chance! ⛄
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
If you need a new pair of winter boots, you can save up to $50 on select styles on Sorel's website right now. Although we're well into the winter season, with the recent blizzard many Canadians are experiencing, now might be the best time for an upgrade.
Along with puffer jackets, proper boots are one of those things that are worth investing in — but it always helps when you can save a little cash along the way.
You can shop men's, women's and even kids' boots for as little as $67.98. Some top picks that are currently on sale include these Women's 1964 CVS Boots for $135.98 (originally $160), the Men's 1964 Pac Nylon Boots for $114.98 (originally $135) and these Youth Flurry Boots for $68 (originally $80).
Sorel
For a limited time, you can get 25% off men's, women's and kids' Sorel boots. For some styles, that means up to $50 in savings. Given all the snow many Canadians have been experiencing this week, now might be the perfect time for an upgrade.