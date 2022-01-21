12 Sales In Canada You Can Shop This Weekend & Save Up To 70% On All Kinds Of Stuff
Including stores like Indigo, Dynamite, Peoples and more! 🛍️
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
If you're in the mood for some retail therapy this weekend, you'll be glad to know there are quite a few sales you can shop in Canada right now. Why not spoil yourself with a new book from Indigo or a loungewear set from Garage?
It's also the perfect opportunity to pick up a few Valentine's Day gifts at a discount if you haven't ordered a present for anyone yet.
From winter boots to sparkly jewelry, you can find a bunch of awesome deals at Sorel, The Source, H&M and more. Happy shopping!
Silk Maison
You can save up to 51% on luxurious silk apparel and accessories just in time for Valentine's Day. There are even a few jackets on sale, including this gorgeous Double Breasted Trench Coat for $149 (originally $228). You can also get an extra 20% off on items like silk pillowcases with the code YEAR2022.
Dynamite
Dynamite is currently offering up to 70% off hundreds of stylish items, including a variety of cozy loungewear and this Short City Puffer Jacket Coat for $50 (originally $89.95).
Sorel
For a limited time, you can get 25% off men's, women's and kids' Sorel boots. For some styles, that means up to $50 in savings — including this pair of Women's Caribou Boots for $149.98 (originally $200).
Peoples Jewellers
Peoples Jewellers is offering up to 50% off select items now until Valentine's Day. Whether you're looking for an engagement ring or a pair of earrings, as long as you place your order by February 10 you should receive your gifts by February 14.
H&M
H&M's sale section is packed to the brim with deals, including women's, men's, kids' and baby apparel, as well as products from the H&M home section, too.
Indigo
You can score deals on all kinds of products at Indigo, including up to 70% off select home decor, 60% off cold weather accessories and 30% off books — including Mita Prose's popular novel The Maid, which is now $17.46 (originally $24.95).
The Source
The Source is offering a variety of deals this weekend, including $200 off this JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass 2.1 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $299 (originally $499), and $200 off this Google Nest Audio Speaker for $99.99 (originally $129.99).
Sheertex
The Sheertex 5-Year Anniversary Sale is on now and you can get up to 50% off everything, including these super cute Sheer Thigh Highs for $50 (originally $76).
Fossil
For a limited time, you can get up to 80% off hundreds of stylish items at Fossil. From watches and jewelry to wallets and satchels, you can treat yourself or a loved one to something snazzy at a great discount.
Under Armour
Under Armour's Semi-Annual Sale is on now until January 26 and you can get stylish athleisure wear at a discount. You can also get free shipping and returns when you spend over $75.
Simons
From home products to designer apparel, you can find a wide selection of sale items for up to 70% off this weekend. You can also find select winter jackets on sale, including this Contemporaine Recycled Polyester Cocoon Puffer Jacket for $149.95 (originally $275).
Garage
For a limited time, you can get up to 70% off hundreds of items at Garage, both in-stores and online. You can find all kinds of styles, including loungewear, intimates, jeans, dresses, jackets and more.