21 Valentine's Day Gifts For Your Significant Other That Are Secretly For Yourself

What's yours is mine! 😅

Commerce Writer
@fujifilm_instax_northamerica | Instagram, @renphogroup | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

You and your significant other probably share a lot of things other than memories when you've been dating forever or just started living together.

With Valentine's Day coming up, now's the perfect time to treat them to something you can both enjoy!

So, if you live by the saying "what's yours is mine, and what's mine is yours," then here are 21 gift ideas you'll probably end up stealing at least once or twice.

Dash Mini Waffle Maker

Indigo

Waffles are the breakfast (or dessert?) food of champions and this mini waffle maker can help your partner whip some up in a jiffy. If you're nice, maybe they'll make some for you, too.

Dash
$24.50
Buy Now

Our Place Always Pan

Our Place

The Always Pan is one of the best on the market and your love deserves an internet-famous product like this! The pan can replace so many of their current kitchen tools and you'll get to enjoy all the yummy meals they cook with it.

Our Place
$195
Buy Now

Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray

Amazon Canada

If you live together then you know the struggles of shared bathroom spaces. You can get your partner a bottle of this citrus-scented toilet spray that'll reduce stinky situations. It may not be romantic but it sure is practical.

Poo-Pourri
$14.99
Buy Now

TUSHY Classic 3.0 Bidet

Speaking of toilet-related products, this TUSHY bidet will get their bum feeling cleaner than ever. Just keep in mind that the price listed on the website is US$99 which is around CDN$123.

TUSHY
$129 $99
Buy Now

RENPHO Powerful Muscle Massage Gun

Amazon Canada

This powerful rechargeable massage gun will help ease their aches and pains with five speed settings and five attachment heads. When they're not looking, you can sneak in a little session of your own.

RENPHO
$169.99 $139.99
Buy Now

Educated Beards Natural Beard Balm

Simons

​Say goodbye to scratchy beard kisses when you gift them this nourishing beard balm with ingredients like shea butter, sweet almond oil, beeswax. It'll keep their facial hair feeling soft and smelling fresh in cedar, balsam or bergamot scents.

Educated Beards
$30
Buy Now

Herschel Logo Hoodie

Herschel

Here's a super cozy hoodie that you'll probably end up wearing a bunch of times yourself. It comes in 22 different colours, so make sure to pick their favourite so they won't be disappointed.

Herschel
$84.99
Buy Now

Disney+ Subscription

if they're bored of what's on Netflix, you can help them expand their horizons with a Disney+ subscription instead. The streaming service features all the Marvel movies, classic Disney movies and so many more movies and TV shows that you can enjoy together.

Disney+
$11.99/month
Buy Now

OXO Steel Single Wall Cocktail Shaker

You can volunteer to be their drink tester when they start mixing up cocktails at home with this shaker. What's neat about it is that the cap actually functions as a jigger since it has measurement markings on it.

OXO
$41.99
Buy Now

Fujifilm INSTAX Mini 11 BTS Version Instant Camera

Amazon Canada

This bright instant camera was made for the BTS fan in your life. It's a great way for you to capture your favourite moments together, especially with the selfie mode.

Fujifilm
$129.99 $122.52
Buy Now

The Adventure Challenge Couples Edition

The perfect addition to the INSTAX camera is this Adventure Challenge book where you can unveil a mystery date idea with only clues about the activity. Never again will you have to have the "IDK, what do YOU want to do?" argument on your next date night!

The Adventure Challenge
$60
Buy Now

De'Longhi Bar Espresso Machine with Advanced Cappuccino System

Amazon Canada

Elevate your partner's morning coffee experience with this espresso machine that has a built-in milk frother. Since it can brew two espressos at the same time, why not grab one for yourself while you're at it?

De'Longhi
$157.18
Buy Now

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

This Dyson hair dryer is one of the most sought-after products on the market. It comes with five styling attachments that'll help them dry their hair in a jiffy. When it's their turn to shower, you can give yourself a little blowout, too.

Dyson
$499.99
Buy Now

Ravensburger Puzzle Sort & Go! 

Amazon Canada

Puzzle-lovers will totally love these six stackable trays that'll help sort and store pieces. And since puzzling is extra fun when done together, you'll both appreciate how handy they are – especially when dealing with 1,000 pieces.

Ravensburger
$27.53
Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro

Amazon Canada

While these AirPods are a great gift for them, you're also winning if you're tired of hearing them play TikToks out loud all day. These pods seamlessly connect with Bluetooth-enabled devices and have active noise cancellation so your S/O doesn't have to hear you, either.

Apple
$278.99
Buy Now

Anker Portable Charger

Amazon Canada

This portable charger has two ports so your S/O can charge multiple devices (including yours!) at the same time. It's a huge battery pack that can charge an iPhone XS over five times.

Anker
$64.99
Buy Now

Govee Smart Light Bars

Amazon Canada

These LED light bars will give any room a cozy vibe and can either be attached to the back of screens or stand on their own. You'll also get to benefit from the cool 12 colour modes and music synchronization.

Govee
$75.99
Buy Now

Purifyou Premium Glass Water Bottle

Indigo

This gorgeous water bottle comes with a silicone case that features time markings so your partner can keep track of their water intake. This way, you won't have to act as their special water delivery person whenever they get thirsty.

Purifyou
$36.70 $27.52
Buy Now

Amazon Prime Membership

With Prime, you can give them the gift of extra-fast and free shipping, along with other perks like access to Prime Video. And when you need to order something for yourself, you'll know who to turn to.

Amazon
$7.99/month
Buy Now

Norka Living Oversized Beanbag Chair

Simons

You can give them a cozy place to read their favourite book or chill out with this giant beanbag chair that is even big enough to sleep on. When they're not using it, you can take a little snooze on it yourself.

Norka Living
$248
Buy Now

WiFi Bluetooth Projector

Amazon Canada

Take your movie nights to the next level with this projector that'll turn any blank wall into a screen. It's Bluetooth and Wi-Fi compatible, so you can connect it to your phone or speaker wirelessly.

WiMiUS
$209.99 $169.99
Buy Now
