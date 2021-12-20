The FujiFilm Instax Mini Is On Sale & The Selfie Mode Is Perfect When You're Having A Party For One
Who says you can't look fabulous and have fun if you're home alone on NYE? 💃🕺
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Have you seen how much a Polaroid camera goes for these days? Yikes. If you're looking to take high-quality instant photos over Christmas and New Year's Eve, the Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera is a much more affordable option. It's currently on sale on Amazon Canada for $79.
It comes in five colours: white, lilac, blue, pink and charcoal grey. They range in price but the lilac one is currently the cheapest.
Rather than snapping pics on your iPhone as per usual, you can capture the perfect moment in an instant and treasure the memories forever. The camera comes with a high-performance flash so you look good even when the lighting in the room is less than optimal. It also comes with a selfie mode (and mirror!) so you can still take snazzy photos of yourself and your pets if you're having a quiet party at home this year.
Buying film isn't expensive at all. A pack of 20 exposures is only $18.98 which is pretty reasonable.
Dozens of reviews on Amazon say the camera's well worth the price. One wrote, "It is also very easy to use...because when you have that hard copy of your photo it indeed looks like you have captured a memory."
A lot of shoppers call this an adorable and convenient camera, however, they also note that it's frustrating that the flash cannot be turned off. Just something to consider if you plan on using this outdoors rather than indoors!
FujiFilm Instax Mini
