The FujiFilm Instax Mini Is On Sale & The Selfie Mode Is Perfect When You're Having A Party For One

Who says you can't look fabulous and have fun if you're home alone on NYE? 💃🕺

@fujifilm_instax_northamerica | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Have you seen how much a Polaroid camera goes for these days? Yikes. If you're looking to take high-quality instant photos over Christmas and New Year's Eve, the Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera is a much more affordable option. It's currently on sale on Amazon Canada for $79.

It comes in five colours: white, lilac, blue, pink and charcoal grey. They range in price but the lilac one is currently the cheapest.

Rather than snapping pics on your iPhone as per usual, you can capture the perfect moment in an instant and treasure the memories forever. The camera comes with a high-performance flash so you look good even when the lighting in the room is less than optimal. It also comes with a selfie mode (and mirror!) so you can still take snazzy photos of yourself and your pets if you're having a quiet party at home this year.

Buying film isn't expensive at all. A pack of 20 exposures is only $18.98 which is pretty reasonable.

Dozens of reviews on Amazon say the camera's well worth the price. One wrote, "It is also very easy to use...because when you have that hard copy of your photo it indeed looks like you have captured a memory."

A lot of shoppers call this an adorable and convenient camera, however, they also note that it's frustrating that the flash cannot be turned off. Just something to consider if you plan on using this outdoors rather than indoors!

Dyson's Boxing Week Sale Is Here Early & These Are All The Deals You Can Get Right Now

You can get a great discount on the Corrale straightener and some of their best vacuums!

@dyson | Instagram

After a holiday season spent shopping for others, Boxing Day is the perfect time to treat yourself. If you've been wanting a Dyson product for quite some time (whether it's a vacuum or a blow dryer) and missed out on their Black Friday deals, then you're in luck because their Boxing Week deals are even better.

This Documentary Streaming Service Can Give You Hours Of Mind-Blowing Content Over The Holidays

Yearly subscriptions are on sale for only US$11.99! 🤓

@curiositystream | Instagram

You might be thinking, "how could I possibly sign up for another streaming service?" At least, that's what I thought at first. But as I was in the middle of complaining about how there was nothing left to watch on Netflix, I heard about this documentary streaming service called Curiosity Stream that piqued my interest.

These Popular Theraguns Are Up To $200 Off & You Can Make Someone With Back Problems Very Happy RN

You can get these items shipped for free by Christmas!

@therabody | Instagram

What do you gift a loved one who's lways full of aches and pains? A Theragun, of course! These popular percussion massage guns from Therabody, the global leader in tech wellness, will help them soothe their sore muscles and have them feeling brand new.

These Last-Minute Gifts Don't Require Shipping & Are Still Really Thoughtful

Gift cards are great and all, but they don't exactly scream "personally chosen for you!"

Info849943 | Dreamstime, May Ning | Narcity Media

Have you missed the shipping deadline for the holiday gifts you wanted to buy? While you might still be able to pick up a last-minute gift in person, you can also get your loved ones something really cool with these instant subscriptions and digital services.

