Walmart's Black Friday sale is on now and you can get so many products for over $100 off
There are deals on electronics, kitchen appliances, toys, and more! 🤑
Walmart is offering big deals with this year's Black Friday sale in Canada.
So many products are more than $100 off now because of these discounts.
You can shop the sale in-store at Walmart Canada locations and online, but some deals are only available online.
The retailer is expected to drop new deals throughout November.
Week one of the sale is from November 12 to November 19.
With the Black Friday sale at Walmart, you can get up to 35% off electronics, up to 40% off appliances, and up to 40% off TVs.
Also, you can get up to 45% off toys, up to 40% off furniture, up to 20% off fashion, up to 35% off Christmas items, and more deals.
These are some of the products that are discounted by $100 or more with the Black Friday deals at Walmart:
- Ninja Foodi XL 5.5-quart air fryer — save $110, now $79.98 (
$189.98)
- BEATS Solo 4 headphones — save $150, now $129.94 (
$279.94)
- AirPods Max — save $190, now $589 (
$779 )
- Samsung Galaxy Watch7 40-millimetre Bluetooth smartwatch — save $100, now $249.98 (
$349.98)
- onn. 55-inch Mini-QLED 4K 144Hz Roku TV — save $150, now $348 (
$498 )
- LG 65-inch UA7500 4K Smart TV — save $250, now $548 (
$798)
- JetStream three-piece hardside luggage set — save $140, now $109.98 (
$249.98)
- Firman 4550 W Portable generator — save $250, now $348 (
$598)
These are some of the products that are less than $100 off with Walmart's Black Friday sale:
- Crock Pot eight-quart stainless steel slow cooker with food warmer — save $40, now $49.98 (
$89.98)
- Keurig K-Supreme single-serve coffee maker — save $93.01, now $94.97 (
$187.98)
- DeLonghi espresso machine — save $60, now $149.98 (
$209.98)
- SodaStream Art sparkling water maker — save $70, now $99.98 (
$169.98)
- Piezano portable electric 12-inch pizza oven — save $60, now $89.97 (
$149.97)
- Chefman 1.2-litre glass or stainless steel kettle — save $15.01, now $24.97 (
$39.98)
- Beats Solo buds — save $40, now $59.94 (
$99.94)
- HP DeskJet 2852e all-in-one printer — save $50, now $49.98 (
$99.98)
- 7.5-foot pre-lit Milford pine Christmas tree — save $75, now $184.98 (
$259.98)
- 100-count LED C7 string lights — save $8, now $26.98 (
$34.98 )
- Yankee Candle 22-ounce or 20-ounce scented candles — save $10.09, $19.88 (
$29.97)
If you're looking for even more deals, Walmart's Black Friday sale also has over a thousand products that are now $20 or less!
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.