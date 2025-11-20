Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Summary

Amazon is offering Black Friday deals and some products are over 50% off

You can save on electronics, groceries, kitchen appliances, beauty items, clothing, and more.

pile of amazon boxes with blue prime tape

Amazon boxes.

Cineberg Ug | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Amazon is now offering a Black Friday sale in Canada.

There are so many deals, including products that are on sale for over 50% off!

You can find discounts on beauty and personal care products, clothing, electronics, groceries, kitchen appliances, office products, tools, video games, toys, and more.

The sale is on from November 20 to December 1, 2025.

If you want to save money on electronics, here are some of the Black Friday deals from Amazon Canada:

You can get these deals on small kitchen appliances with the Amazon Black Friday sale:

Amazon has these deals on groceries and household products:

Here are a few other deals that Amazon is offering with the Black Friday sale:

Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's Editorial team just for you.

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

black fridayamazon canada
DealsCanada
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

