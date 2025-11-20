Amazon is offering Black Friday deals and some products are over 50% off
You can save on electronics, groceries, kitchen appliances, beauty items, clothing, and more.
Amazon is now offering a Black Friday sale in Canada.
There are so many deals, including products that are on sale for over 50% off!
You can find discounts on beauty and personal care products, clothing, electronics, groceries, kitchen appliances, office products, tools, video games, toys, and more.
The sale is on from November 20 to December 1, 2025.
If you want to save money on electronics, here are some of the Black Friday deals from Amazon Canada:
- JBL Vibe Beam 2 True Wireless noise-cancelling earbuds — 50% off, $49.98 (
$99.98)
- Bose QuietComfort wireless Bluetooth headphones — 44% off, $269 (
$479)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-cancelling headphones — 35% off, $278 (
$429.99)
- Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker — 31% off, $129.99 (
$189)
- Ring doorbell and Ring indoor cam — 46% off, $97.99 (
$179.99)
- Amazon Echo Spot alarm clock with Alexa — 40% off, $59.99 (
$99.99)
- Hatch Restore 3 sunrise alarm clock — 15% off, $194.99 (
$229.99)
- Dyson V11 Origin cordless vacuum — 38% off, $499.99 (
$799.99)
- eufy X10 Pro Omni robot vacuum and mop — 62% off, $499.99 (
$1,299.99)
- Amazon Kindle Colorsoft — 25% off, $199.99 (
$264.99)
You can get these deals on small kitchen appliances with the Amazon Black Friday sale:
- Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee and espresso machine — 50% off, $114.50 (
$229)
- Keurig K-Supreme single serve coffee maker — 53% off, $89.98 (
$189.99)
- Ninja Air Fryer Pro — 38% off, $99.99 (
$159.99)
- Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 electric pressure cooker — 23% off, $99.99 (
$129.99)
- NutriBullet PRO single serve blender — 45% off, $59.99 (
$109.99)
- Ninja CREAMi ice cream maker — 42% off, $174 (
$299)
- KitchenAid Artisan Series tilt-head stand mixer — 28% off, $339.99 ($
474.98)
Amazon has these deals on groceries and household products:
- Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Smooth House Roast K-Cup pods, 30 pods — 21% off, $14.97 (
$18.99)
- Starbucks Pike Place Nespresso pods, five boxes of 10 pods — 41% off, $29.45 (
$49.95)
- MadeGood Mornings soft-baked breakfast bars, 30 bars— 12% off, $20.94 (
$23.79)
- Perrier sparkling water, 24 count of 500 millilitre bottles— 15% off, $21.12 (
$24.99)
- San Pellegrino Naturali Italian sparkling drink, 24 count of 330 millilitre cans — 15% off, $23.56 (
$27.88)
- Celestial Seasonings Sleepytime Extra tea, six boxes with 20 tea bags — 15% off, $29.67 (
$34.91)
- Nestle After Eight Dark Mint Thins, 400 grams — 57% off, $9 (
$20.92)
- Bounty select-a-size paper towels, eight double plus rolls — 20% off, $23.99 (
$29.98)
- Clorox disinfecting wipes, three canisters — 15% off, $15.29 (
$17.99)
- Tide PODS laundry detergent pacs, 112 pods — 14% off, $28.48 (
$32.99)
- Glad regular black garbage bags, 40 bags — 20% off, $9.51 (
$11.89)
Here are a few other deals that Amazon is offering with the Black Friday sale:
- Dyson Airwrap i.d. multi-styler and dryer — 25% off, $599.99 (
$799.99)
- Philips Multigroom 5000 Series all-in-one shaver, beard trimmer and hair clipper — 27% off, $39.95 (
$54.99)
- Hunter Women's Original Chelsea Boot — 23% off, $83.25 (
$108.74)
- adidas Women's Grand Court 2.0 shoes — 43% off, $51.28 (
$90)
- Stanley IceFlow stainless steel tumbler — 34% off, $30.38 (
$46)
- Yankee Candle red apple wreath scented candle, 22 ounces — 52% off, $19.99 (
$42.07)
