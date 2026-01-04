This Ontario spot turns into a Nordic-style winter escape with snowy cabins and pine forests
It's a cozy place for a snowy getaway.
This cozy Ontario spot transforms into a winter wonderland as soon as the snow begins to fall.
You can discover shimmering pine forests, frosty lakes, and quaint little cabins that look like something off a postcard.
This magical escape is the Haliburton Highlands, a region known for its natural beauty and abundant outdoor adventures.
Winter is one of the most enchanting times to visit the region. According to Destination Ontario, the area "delivers pure hygge bliss" and is the perfect place to "explore forest and lakeside landscapes blanketed in snow and watch snowflakes shimmering under the moonlight from inside a cozy, remote cabin."
You'll feel like you're on a mini Nordic retreat as you explore the glittering winter wonderland dotted with cozy cabins and forest trails.
Some top Nordic-inspired activities to enjoy in Haliburton Highlands include dog sledding, outdoor skating, skiing, and snowshoeing. You can even enjoy Nordic skiing along 176 km of groomed cross-country trails.
Haliburton Forest & Wildlife Reserve offers sparkling snowshoe and hiking trails which wind through snow-dusted pines. You can also enjoy ice climbing, dinner with wolves, and more.
For a cozy escape with all the hygge vibes, book a stay at one of Cabinscape's private cabins nestled in the woods. Each cabin overlooks lakes, rivers, and meandering creeks, giving guests the ultimate Nordic-inspired winter experience.
There are many other dreamy cabins available to rent in the area, from glowing A-frames to luxurious stays.
The Haliburton Highlands has several small villages where you can warm up at quaint cafes or explore the frosty streets.
With sparkling woodlands, cozy communities, glowing cabins and frozen lakes, this Ontario destination is a winter gem that will whisk you away to another world.