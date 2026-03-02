Canadian passport fees are going up this month and you'll pay more to get the travel document

"Fees for travel documents will be adjusted each year to align with inflation."

two canadian passports with new and old designs on a table

Canadian passports.

Osa855 | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

The cost of getting a Canadian passport is increasing this month.

So, here's what you need to know about the new passport fees and how much you'll have to pay.

The federal government is amending the Passport and Other Travel Document Services Fees Regulations to be based on inflation, rather than a preset formula.

Once the amendments come into effect, the federal government said that "fees for travel documents will be adjusted each year to align with inflation."

The first annual inflation-related fee adjustment will take effect on March 31, 2026, and align with the All-items Consumer Price Index for Canada from April 2024, according to a recent federal government publication.

Based on the 2.7% CPI in April 2024, the new passport fees will be:

  • $58.53 for a child passport
  • $123.24 for a five-year adult passport
  • $164.32 for a 10-year adult passport

That's up from $57 for a child passport, $120 for a five-year adult passport, and $160 for a 10-year adult passport if you're a Canadian submitting and mailing passport applications in Canada.

Passport fees are higher if you're a Canadian picking up your passport or receiving it by mail outside of Canada.

With the increase related to CPI, the new international fees will be:

  • $102.70 for a child passport
  • $195.13 for a five-year adult passport
  • $267.02 for a 10-year adult passport

That's up from $100 for a child passport, $190 for a five-year adult passport, and $260 for a 10-year adult passport.

There are extra fees that you could have to pay if you need to replace a lost or stolen passport, urgent and express processing, or other administrative services.

But no announcement has been made about whether those additional costs will be impacted by inflation.

According to the federal government, the current fee adjustment formulas don't include material costs, processing costs for the domestic delivery of passports and other travel documents, program support costs, and information and technology costs.

That adds up to approximately 85% of the Passport Program operating costs, which means the fees aren't enough to keep up with the cost of delivering passport services.

The current fee adjustment formulas also don't account for inflation.

The federal government said using the CPI is "a more appropriate fee adjustment method for the Passport Program."

Passport Program fees have "remained consistent" since being introduced in 2013, according to the federal government.

So, the new annual fee adjustments based on inflation could impact the ability of Canadians to obtain or renew travel documents, specifically those with lower incomes, families, and larger families.

READ NEXT: 8 little-known reasons your Canadian passport could be revoked or cancelled

canadian passport
CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

Some Canadians travelling to the US now have to pay a new $350 'integrity fee'

A family of four could now owe over $2,400 — just to enter the country. 🫣

8 little-known reasons your Canadian passport could be revoked or cancelled

Your passport doesn't belong to you – it belongs to the government. 👀

13 updates from the new federal budget that you might actually care about

From tax cuts to Eurovision dreams, here's what Mark Carney's federal budget means for you. 👇

This little-known Canadian passport rule could ruin your 2026 travel plans

You might get refused entry, if you don't check this. 👇✈️

11 reasons why I won't return to Canada after moving to the US 10 years ago

And no, none of these are political.

This cozy village with cafes and snow-dusted hills is one of the most charming in Ontario

It's like stepping into a Hallmark film.

This Ontario beach with a 40 km silky sandspit is one of Ontario's most 'underrated' getaways

It's never too early to plan a summer escape.

This picture-perfect Toronto neighbourhood is the best spot to live in the city, locals say

Would you move here?

5 reasons why you need to pack up and leave Ontario for Calgary immediately

As an ex Ontarian, here’s why I chose to uproot my life.

This beautiful city 1 hour from Toronto feels like a slice of Europe, according to readers

It's the perfect spot for a day trip.

These are all the Canadian Girl personality types — and yes, you are one of them

Once in our life we will meet a strong-willed girl who's from Thunder Bay.

Gene-edited pork has been approved in Canada but labels aren't mandatory

It's the only genetically modified meat approved for sale in Canada.

Foreign affairs minister won't say if Canada views US strikes on Iran as illegal

UNESCO called the bombing a "grave violation of humanitarian law."

This Ontario harbour town is perfect if you love soft-sand beaches and East Coast vibes

Save this for your summer travel inspo!