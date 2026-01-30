This little-known Canadian passport rule could ruin your 2026 travel plans

You might get refused entry, if you don't check this. 👇✈️

Person holding a Canadian passport.

Canada passport renewal online.

Margolana | Dreamstime
Contributor

If you've got international travel on the horizon for 2026, you might want to take a closer look at your passport — even if it's not technically expired yet.

A commonly overlooked passport regulation is catching Canadian travellers off guard, and it could mean having to renew your travel document months earlier than you anticipated.

Here's the deal: just because your passport shows an expiry date of late 2026 (or even 2027) doesn't guarantee you'll be allowed to board your flight or cross international borders. The reason comes down to entry requirements that vary by country.

According to Service Canada, when you need to renew your passport hinges on your travel destination. Different countries have their own rules, and many of these go beyond simply having a valid document.

Many countries around the globe enforce what's known as the "six-month rule." This means your passport needs to remain valid for at least six months beyond your date of arrival in the country you're travelling to. Popular vacation spots that follow this policy include Thailand, the Dominican Republic, and Singapore, along with dozens of others.

Other countries require a Canadian passport to be valid for at least three months beyond your expected departure date.

If your Canadian passport falls short of this requirement, you likely won't be getting on that plane. If you're not refused boarding somehow, then border officials would turn you away.

Figuring out when you actually need to renew

Before you lock in any international travel for 2026, there are two things you'll want to verify: the specific entry requirements for every country on your itinerary and your passport's expiration date.

While plenty of destinations stick to the six-month guideline, others operate differently. Some only ask for three months of validity beyond your stay, while certain countries simply require your passport to cover the length of your visit.

This means Canadians holding passports that expire in late 2026 or early 2027 may find themselves needing to renew far sooner than they'd planned, depending on where they're headed.

You can see specific entry requirements of a country on the Government of Canada's travel advice page. After checking the requirements of the countries you're travelling to, you can calculate if your passport has sufficient validity. If needed, you can apply for a passport renewal.

Service Canada also advises travellers to look into current processing times before submitting an application.

Don't make the mistake of assuming your passport is good to go just because it hasn't hit its expiry date!

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

AI tools may have been used to support the creation or distribution of this content; however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of Narcity's Editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.

From Your Site Articles
canada passportcanada passport applicationcanada passport renewalcanada travelcanada travel advicecanada travel advisory
TravelCanada
  • Western Canada Staff
    Narcity's Western Canada staff cover everything you need to know about what's happening on the West Coast, from weather forecasts and local events to new restaurant openings and viral moments. Spanning from Vancouver to Calgary, Edmonton, and everywhere in between, they're highlighting local awards, rankings, and the latest trends across Western Canada.

The government has issued new travel advice for Canadians going abroad this fall

These travel rules could make or break your trip! 🧳🛫

Canada-US travel advice keeps changing — Here are all the latest rules & ominous warnings

From grim warnings and safety advice to new entry rules and fees, here's what to know before you go.

New York's bleak travel advisory for Ontario urges Americans to 'protect' themselves

Yikes... 👀

The 'best beach destination in Canada' is this stretch of shoreline with miles of soft sand

Escape the city heat. 🏖️

Ontario's weather forecast for February reveals that there'll be snowstorms on these days

February will be one of the coldest and snowiest parts of winter in Ontario! 🥶❄️

10 of the cheapest vacation spots for Canadians in 2026 (and no, they're not in the US)

They're not where you might expect... 🤫

Tim Hortons is bringing back this donut but you can only order it for a few days

The special donut is on the menu for just a weekend! 👀🍩

Government of Canada jobs for nurses pay you up to $109,000 to travel and work from home

This federal department is hiring community health nurses. 🩺

Canada's tax rates vary so much by province — Here's who pays the most (& the least)

You could be paying thousands more than your provincial neighbour!

5 beautiful small towns in BC that are cheaper to live in than Vancouver

All the beauty of B.C., without the city price tag.

'Big daddy' Mark Carney has gone viral worldwide after doing the Heated Rivalry 'leg thing'

It's raised questions about Canada's level of "media training." 💀

'Canada's warmest saltwater beach' has 1 km of soft sand and rolling dunes

And a cute town to top it off! 🏖️

We asked Canadians if they buy made-in-Canada products in 2026 and here's the reality

"Politics don't affect the groceries in my house."

One of BC's 'best places to live' is this dreamy little seaside city with charming streets

This fairytale-like place will make you want to pack up and move. ✨