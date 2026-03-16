Canada Revenue Agency is hiring for jobs across the country and you don't need a degree

These positions pay close to $80,000.

canada revenue agency sign at national headquarters building in ottawa

Canada Revenue Agency sign.

Avery Friedlander | Narcity
Senior Writer

Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is looking to staff admin, officer and screener jobs across the country.

You don't need a university degree or a college diploma to get hired.

These positions are with the CRA's appeals branch and in the Services and Programs occupational group, which includes work areas like planning, budgeting, and finance.

You can submit an application for this staffing process that'll be used to fill positions at CRA offices in the National Capital Region, Quebec, Ontario, the Atlantic region and the western region.

Since the CRA currently has hiring restrictions in place, these will be temporary opportunities. But there is the potential for permanent placement.

You could be hired for "SP-04" jobs (like Administrative Assistant, Administrative Support Officer, Appeals Officer, and Taxpayer Relief Screener/Officer) or "SP-05" jobs (like Budget Analysis Officer, CPP/EI Appeals Officer, Appeals Tech Adv ITA/CPP/EI, Appeals Officer, and Senior Taxpayer Relief Officer).

The salary is $65,389 to $73,595 for SP-04 jobs, and $70,773 to $79,657 for SP-05 jobs.

You must have a secondary school diploma or a CRA-approved alternative.

But certain SP-05 positions may require you to have completed studies at a post-secondary institution or professional accounting association, or have completed Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) Intermediate Financial Reporting 2, FA3, Intermediate Financial Accounting 2 or Intermediate Accounting 2 courses.

You must have experience creating and formatting documents with various administrative tools and software, and/or experience providing client service, and/or experience multitasking and prioritizing workloads for the Administrative Assistant, Administrative Support Officer, Appeals Officer and Taxpayer Relief Screener/Officer positions.

For the Budget Analysis Officer, CPP/EI Appeals Officer, Appeals Tech Adv ITA/CPP/EI, Appeals Officer and Senior Taxpayer Relief Officer positions, you need experience within the CRA or experience providing assistance and information to multiple partners, experience applying policies and procedures, and experience multitasking and prioritizing workloads.

You must be willing to work overtime, travel and complete any required training.

Also, you need a valid driver's license or personal mobility that replicates having a driver's license.

The closing date for the CRA jobs is March 20, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Various Services and Programs jobs

Salary: $65,389 to $73,595 or $70,773 to $79,657

Company: CRA

Location: Various locations across Canada

Who Should Apply: You must have a secondary school diploma or a CRA-approved alternative.

But for some positions, you may also need to have completed studies at a post-secondary institution or professional accounting association, or have completed Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) Intermediate Financial Reporting 2, FA3, Intermediate Financial Accounting 2 or Intermediate Accounting 2 courses.

You must have experience creating and formatting documents with various administrative tools and software, and/or experience providing client service, and/or experience multitasking and prioritizing workloads for the Administrative Assistant, Administrative Support Officer, Appeals Officer and Taxpayer Relief Screener/Officer positions.

You need experience within the CRA or experience providing assistance and information to multiple partners, experience applying policies and procedures, and experience multitasking and prioritizing workloads for the Budget Analysis Officer, CPP/EI Appeals Officer, Appeals Tech Adv ITA/CPP/EI, Appeals Officer and Senior Taxpayer Relief Officer positions.

You must be willing to work overtime, travel and complete any required training.

Also, you need a valid driver's license or personal mobility that replicates having a driver's license.

Apply Online

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

cra jobs canada revenue agency
Canada Money
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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